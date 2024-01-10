Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber had a harmless run-in with the law enforcement: Here's what went down

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber had a run-in with law enforcement on Tuesday while running errands in Beverly Hills. The run-in was mostly harmless though. The supermodel duo was pulled over by the cops for allegedly running a stop sign with Kendall driving the vehicle and her BFF Hailey riding shotgun. Read to know what actually went down.

Kendall Jenner gets fined for running a stop sign

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were out and about in Beverly Hills on Tuesday with Kendall’s Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet being their ride for the day.

The runway queens, however, got pulled over by law enforcement for running through a stop sign. They took it all in good stride and were seen smiling and engaging in a fun banter with the cop who stopped them. Shortly after being ticketed for overrunning the stop sign, the girls were on their way to finish the emergency task that led them to violate the traffic regulations.

This was not Kendall and Hailey’s first such rodeo. The long-time best friends were caught in a similar situation in the past as well. In December 2014, 19-year-old Kendall Jenner was stopped for driving in the dark without having her headlights on. Similar to the latest situation, Hailey happened to be Kendall’s passenger princess back then as well. Unlike this time they were let go without a ticket.

Kendall Jenner’s on-and-off romance with Bad Bunny

Apart from making headlines for traffic rule violations, the 28-year-old 818 founder is also keeping her fans hooked to herself with her on-and-off romance with Bad Bunny.

The couple who called it quits in the later weeks of last year after multiple public dates reportedly rang in the new year together, leaving fans pondering over the current status of their relationship. Here's what went down.

Kendall Jenner posted a now-expired Instagram story on Jan 3. The picture was from her Barbados getaway where she rang in New Year's with her close friends including Hailey and Justin Beiber. In an alternate Instagram story by Kendall’s friend Renell Medrano, Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny could be heard wishing everyone a happy new year. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to conclude that the exes rang in the new year together.

People Magazine also confirmed the fan theories in its Jan 4 article. The magazine quoted an unnamed inside source stating that the duo are rekindled but they indeed celebrated the New Year together with their friends.

