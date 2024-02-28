Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker 'Slowly Navigating A Restart' Amid Reconciliation Rumors? Here What Sources Had To Say

Keeping Up With Kendall Jenner! The runaway model is seemingly giving her romance with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker another chance. The pair dated for two years before quietly parting ways in November 2022.

A source told People back then that both of them “have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority.”

So what's changed now for the duo? Where do they stand amid their reported rekindled romance? Find out below!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are ‘slowly navigating a restart’ — Sources

The 28-year-old 818 founder and 27-year-old Phoenix Suns player were first linked together in June 2020. Though they kept a large part of their two-year-long relationship private, they did occasionally treat their shippers to a look inside their romance.

On their respective birthdays in 2021, Kendall and Devin both shouted each other out on social media. Booker shared a picture of his then-lady, Kendall Jenner on his Instagram story, calling her the “most beautiful woman” on her 26th birthday.

Kendall Jenner, on his 25th birthday, called Devin Booker her “best friend” as she shared a picture of herself lying atop him on a beach chair.

Advertisement

Back then, a source told People that Jenner was “crazy about” him and “her whole family loves Devin too.”

“They are still young, but everyone is rooting for them. They are a great couple,” the source added.

Before their second anniversary in June 2022, Jenner and Booker briefly split but only to get back together within a month. However, they called it quits again, this time for good, in November 2022.

This time around though, the duo is taking things slow, per a People insider who claims that Jenner and Booker are “definitely slowly navigating a restart.”

Additionally, a source from ET asserted, “Right now, they're trying to figure things out.”

“Kendall and Devin have always had a thing for each other and care about each other. Kendall’s family is supportive and like Devin for her. They appreciate that he has always treated her with the utmost respect,” the source noted.

The news of Jenner and Booker’s reconciliation comes just days after the pair of them were spotted in the same VIP box at the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, though they sat separately.

Also in attendance at the game was Kendall’s most recent ex, Bad Bunny. What went wrong between the love birds? Explore below!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny — Relationship Timeline

The KUWTK star and the Puerto Rican heartthrob first ignited romance rumors in February 2023. In the following months, the pair went on various trips and dates together. They even attended a Met Gala after-party as a couple. However, by December 2023 it was clear that they had gone their separate ways.

The rumor was confirmed by a source to ET, who said, “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship,” the source added.

Despite the former couple reuniting with mutual friends to celebrate the new year, no substantial developments arose from the gathering, as evidenced by the recent reports of Jenner and Booker's rekindled romance.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ray J's Wife Princess Love? Everything About Her As She Files For Divorce From Rapper For 4th Time