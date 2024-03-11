Imagine a glamorous night filled with dazzling lights, overflowing champagne flutes, and the crème de la crème of Hollywood with the Kardashian clan at the center of it all, in couture gowns, turning heads and stopping all conversations. That's exactly what transpired at the 2024 Oscars after-party where these divas transformed the red carpet into their personal runway with an unmatched display of fashion fabulousness. We will never get over this one!

From the classy Kim Kardashian and the amazing Kendall Jenner to the fabulous Kylie Jenner and the spectacular Kris Jenner, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer look at the incomparable ensembles of these glamorous divas?

Kim Kardashian’s white Balenciaga gown:

Kim K has always gone above and beyond to serve the fiercest fashion statements with her high-fashion ensembles. The diva’s pristine white satin gown from Balenciaga, with a pointed structured design and a sophisticated high neckline left our fashionable souls fluttering.

The beyond-fabulous gown’s corseted silhouette hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places whereas the extension at the gown’s edge trailed behind the diva like a train as she walked ahead with confidence, making us fall in love. Her statement earrings and subtly blushed, baked, and highlighted makeup were also flawless. However, her nude lipstick is our favorite!

Kendall Jenner’s Maison Margiela gown:

Kendall made our hearts dance to her rhythm in a dark-colored sheer Maison Margiela gown that spelled pure perfection. The printed dress had a corseted silhouette that cinched her waist while accentuating her curves. The sleeveless gown with stylish cut-outs and a sophisticated high neckline elongated the diva’s legs.

She added matching black chunky heels with statement stud earrings that added to her outfit’s overall allure. Meanwhile, Kendall’s bold makeup look, with a radiant base, blushed cheeks, and the darkest red lipstick. Her hair was also tied up and styled into an elegant bun with a middle parting and flicks on both sides framing her face, which made us gasp.

Kylie Jenner’s Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown:

Kylie knows exactly how to make an applause-worthy fashion statement and her glossy red Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown for this party is proof of the same. The sleeveless gown with sleek straps, an alluring and deep sweetheart neckline, and a form-fitting silhouette was all things perfection.

The sequin-embellished piece with a shimmery fabric was further elevated with shiny silver nature-inspired floral embroidery that looked magical. Kylie added statement diamond studs to elevate her outfit. She also left her hair open, styled into a straight look that perfectly framed her face. Meanwhile, her minimalistic makeup look with a glossy nude lipstick left us swooning.

Kris Jenner’s Oscar de la Renta gown:

When the Kardashian sisters have served magical fashion statements at the after-party, why should their fashionable mother be left behind? Kris Jenner literally made quite a statement like her daughter, Kim, in a shimmering full-sleeved and floor-length pretty nude gown by Oscar de la Renta.

This statement figure-hugging piece hugged the diva’s curves to sheer perfection. It was also heavily adorned with delicate silver embellishments that elevated the whole look beyond all comparison. The Kardashian matriarch went with statement diamond accessories and her trademark straight and sleek hairstyle for this one. Meanwhile, her subtle makeup look with a pretty matte nude lip color, looked simply spectacular.

So, what did you think of the Kardashian family’s latest fashion statements? Which one’s your favorite?

Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

