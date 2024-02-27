The corporate core is all the rage these days, and the formal aesthetic is slowly taking over the fashion world. This is why it’s no wonder that fabulous Bollywood actresses like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Malaika Arora, and others are going above and beyond to serve fashion fierceness with collared shirts, oversized blazers, wide-legged and comfortable pants.

It’s an absolute understatement to say that we’re obsessed with Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora’s stylish and formal looks from earlier today. So, let’s just zoom in and have a proper look at the fashion-forward actresses’ formal wear ensembles.

Malaika Arora looked amazing in oversized gray pantsuit

For her outing around the city earlier today, the Pataakha actress wore a fabulous gray oversized pantsuit that screamed comfortable and classy. It featured a long and loose-collared full-sleeved blazer with matching buttons and convenient pockets on both sides. Arora left the blazer open to make sure that her matching blazer vest was clearly visible. She further paired this with extremely wide-legged ankle-length pants.

We honestly believe that nobody can carry a super loose suit with undeniable confidence and panache quite like Malaika Arora. She completed the look with black dark-tinted sunglasses, red labeled heart mules, worth Rs. 88,327 approximately, and a matching patent Cleao Prada bag, approximately worth Rs. 2,06,845, which grabbed our attention. The diva styled her hair into a sleek yet wavy look and went with a subtle makeup look with matte nude lipstick for this one. We totally love her sassy outfit.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked awesome in blue-hued formal look

For her classy airport look today, the Sukhee actress wore a blue-hued formal airport-ready ensemble, which featured a dark blue full-sleeved Ralph Lauren blazer, approximately worth Rs. 40,000, with a crisp collared neckline, exquisite golden emblem on the chest, and convenient pockets on both sides. She left the blazer open to flaunt her plain white T-shirt with a sophisticated high circular neckline that looked all things classy and comfortable.

Kundra paired these with ankle-length and wide-legged light blue denim jeans. The oversized and slightly faded jeans looked incredible with the stylish outfit. Shilpa Shetty Kundra completed her formal look with semi-tinted sunglasses, pristine white sneakers, and a matching luxurious Goyard 2WAY tote bag, which is approximately worth Rs. 2,26,362. The diva also went with a natural-looking wavy hairstyle and a no-makeup look with lip gloss. We love her chic airport-ready ensemble.

But, what do you think about these effortlessly formal looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

