The new bride, Rakul Preet Singh recently tied the knot with the love of her life, Jackky Bhagnani, in a magical fairytale-like destination wedding that took place in Goa. The couple also had a beautiful joint mehendi ceremony that was all things cool, colorful, and beyond classy. We are still swooning over the outfit Rakul wore for this occasion!

For this occasion, the De De Pyaar De actress wore an enchanting traditional toasted orange and pink fusion wear outfit that exuded elegance and mehendi ceremony vibes. The intricate details of Rakul Preet Singh’s super colorful outfit stood out, highlighting that she is the bride!

Rakul Preet Singh’s mehendi outfit spelled class and elegance

For the auspicious occasion, the Ayalaan actress wore a pretty multi-colored lehenga set that was created by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite creative fashion mavens, Arpita Mehta. This beautiful outfit incorporated the diva’s culture and roots with modern and intricate phulkari motifs on her outfit.

The whole look featured a short blouse with a structured body-hugging corset-like silhouette and an alluring plunging neckline. This was paired with a matching floor-length pleated lehenga skirt with a colorful floral print all over it. However, the highlight of the entire outfit was a heavily embellished and elaborate sheer cape with intricate hand embroidery that made her outfit look flawless.

The work on Rakul Preet Singh’s outfit was simply magical

The Yaariyan actress’ custom fusional ensemble blended a cultural touch and heavy traditional twists with a modern contemporary flair. The outfit took months to perfect and shows the unmatchable quality, creativity, and craftsmanship of Arpita Mehta’s talented team. The intricate and detailed embroidery work took a total of 680 hours to complete, that’s literally 28.33 days.

The nature-inspired orange and pink phulkari embroidery of the piece featured a unique mixture of thread work with well-placed mirror work, dramatic geometric golden kasab, and cutdana work, which made her outfit look richer. The outfit was completed with matching colorful and classy Arpita Mehta x SKO mules with little kitten heels. We can expect Rakul Preet Singh’s fusion mehendi look to be recreated by brides in the upcoming wedding season as it ditches the old lehenga choli concept and replaces it with a fresh one which is surely for the books!

The color palette chosen by Rakul for her mehendi event is quite refreshing as well. The orange and pink exude summer vibes and add a touch of playfulness to the occasion as well. Additionally, the outfit is such that it can be repeated in the future as well.

Rakul Preet Singh’s mehendi accessories and makeup

Going for a traditional approach with her well-tied hairstyle, Rakul opted for a long braid which was beautifully adorned with delicate polki hair pins and a colorful floral veil wrapped around the same. She also kept the nature-inspired theme going with a statement-worthy pretty floral maang tikka. She also added incomparable paasa-style gold earrings.

This had a flowery design and layered polki and pearl droplets. Meanwhile, Singh went with a matching minimalistic makeup look, with a dewy base, pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, heavy pink blush, shimmery highlighter, and the prettiest orangish-pink lipstick, which was the highlight of the whole look. To say that we love this one would be a total understatement.

So, what did you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s mehendi look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

