Mira Rajput has established herself as a fashion diva, and her Instagram handle is proof of it. She is someone who knows her style and makes sure to leave an impression every time she steps out. From her breezy dresses to breathable summer shirtdresses while running errands, Mrs Kapoor knows all the ongoing fashion trends like the back of her hand, and she even creates a few of them. Her sartorial choices of outfits never cease to leave us impressed.

Despite not being a core part of the film world, Mira has adapted to all the norms of the industry and made sure she serves a look that adheres to her natural style. Her girl-next-door vibe is what makes us want to look at her style with swooning eyes.

Channeling the perfect summer girl vibe, Mira Rajput steps out in a sunshine yellow jumpsuit and slays like a diva

If there’s one thing that we love about summer fashion, it is the bright color palettes that add to the vivacious vibe. Making sure to gauge eyeballs for all the right reasons, Mira Rajput stepped out in a stunning jumpsuit in a pop sunflower yellow hue. This Alice and Olivia Adalyn halter pleated jumpsuit features pleated fabric detail throughout and adds a fun dimension to the look. With a deep V plunging neckline, the jumpsuit features a halter neck tie with exposed back zipper closure. This sunflower yellow jumpsuit is priced at a whopping INR 41,274 (USD 495).

To make sure that her outfit stays in focus, Mira styled her look with a pair of subtle dangler earrings and a statement embellished clutch. With dewy makeup and nude glossy lips, Mira Rajput finished her look effortlessly.

Mira Rajput previously wore this dress for her family vacation a few years ago

Back in 2022, Mira Rajput shared a couple of pictures in the same Alice and Olivia Adalyn halter pleated jumpsuit. Looking stunning as always, the diva was flaunting her toned back in this backless yellow halter neck jumpsuit. With her unkempt hair open, Mrs Kapoor looked as breathtakingly beautiful as the location in the pictures.

What do you think of Mira Rajput’s stunning summer-friendly jumpsuit look? Comment down below and let us know.

