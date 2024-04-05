Mrunal Thakur vs Mira Rajput fashion face-off: who wore Riddhi Mehra’s dusky pink anarkali worth Rs.79,900 better?

In Bollywood, fashion doesn’t mean wearing good clothes, it also means making a statement. Celebrities inspire their fans with different outfits and trends, but sometimes it happens that celebs end up wearing the same clothes. Such situations unintentionally set off fashion face-off discussions among fans.

The fashion spotlight recently turned towards two Bollywood celebrities, namely Mrunal Thakur and Mira Rajput. Both are renowned for their distinct fashion sense. However, this time around, both were spotted wearing the same Riddhi Mehra’s dusky pink Anarkali worth Rs.79,900 at different events. The anarkali was identical for both, but they each added their personal touches to style it. Let’s decode how both beauties styled the same Anarkali differently.

Mrunal Thakur's ethnic elegance in dusky pink anarkali

Mrunal Thakur is quite busy with the promotions of her Telugu film Family star and she is serving one ethnic look after another. For the most recent round of promotions, she picked dusky pink anarkali from the shelves of Riddhi Mehra. Her silk anarkali features pressed pleats on the skirt of Anarkali and has delicate floral embroidery on the bodice. She paired it with a matching pink net dupatta which hung on her shoulders.

In terms of accessories, Mrunal added a pop of color with her green stoned earrings which were the only piece of jewelry she adorned. For her glam, she opted for soft pink make-up including pink lipstick and blushed cheeks with enough highlighter. Wearing a side-parted ponytail, she gave her face a framed and clean look.

Mira Rajput is an enthralling diva in dusky pink anarkali

On the other hand, like Mrunal, Mira also took a traditional approach with identical pink anarkali. Mira also ditched heavy jewellery and opted for statement chandbalis. She opted for a soft make-up look with her anarkali featuring a dewy base, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, arched brows and glossy pink lip. Unlike Mrunal, she left her hair open and rounded off her look with a tiny bindi and pink heels.

Verdict

Both celebrities showcased their unique style despite wearing the same outfit. They proved that regardless of whether the clothes are the same, one should carry them with confidence, and this is what makes their outfit look different. While Mrunal opted to tie her hair in a ponytail, Mira left her hair curled. They also chose different jewellery; Mrunal opted for jewellery with green stones while Mira opted for silver chandbalis. Additionally, their makeup choices differed as well. For us, both are winners in this face-off because we cannot decide who styled the outfit better. So, we leave it to you to decide whose styling you like better. Let us know in the comments.

