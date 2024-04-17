If you haven't been following Mira Rajput for your fashion inspo, then what are you even doing? There is nobody better than Mira to take style inspiration from as she always slays with her choices. We wouldn’t be wrong if we called her a “serial slayer!” Be it gorgeous gowns or tasteful traditionals, the diva makes her fans drop fire emojis every time she posts a photo of her. Well, spring/summer is here, and Mira has already served a look that is making us want to re-create it.

Recently, Mira Rajput attended a program in her kids’ school. She took to Instagram to give a peek into what she was up to. But it was her chic outfit for the day that had our attention. Shahid Kapoor's wife opted for a floral-printed chanderi shirt for the event which was all things classy, sassy, and fancy! Let’s decode her look below.

Mira Rajput looked gorgeous in a classy multicolored outfit:

Mira’s ensemble featured the gorgeous and classy ‘Kai Shirt’. This classy floral-printed chanderi totally screamed flower power and the gorgeous social media star looked ready for spring in this outfit. Its puffed-up sleeves with the slightly oversized silhouette make it the perfect choice for a cool and casual ensemble. The collared shirt also had delicate white frilly embellishments and buttons that added to its appeal. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The beloved socialite further paired her shirt with dark blue ankle-length denim jeans with a rather straight fit with slightly flared edges, which was, of course, the perfect contrast to the silhouette of her classy shirt. These plain jeans also kept the casual feel of the whole look going.

Advertisement

The health enthusiast also completed the outfit with beige sandals that looked great with the whole ensemble and gave it a rather well-harmonized appeal. We loved how she was able to keep things simplistic, proving that less is indeed more. But, she also showed the power of floral prints, and how they would be the perfect choice for a summer-ready outfit.

The best part about the shirt is its undeniable versatility. You can add some oomph to the same with statement accessories and a skirt or you can also wear it as a casual shirt over jeans or pants with minimalistic accessories, isn’t that super cool?

Mira Rajput’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup picks:

Rajput also kept her accessories minimalistic for this one by adding delicate gold flower earrings that amped up the outfit’s flower power. She also added matching rings and a beige belt that twinned with her sandals. Even her half-tied-up hairstyle with a slight back-combed lift looked great with her OOTD.

In fact, her flawless makeup look with a dewy and radiant base, perfectly elevated her ensemble. For the eyes, she went with a subtle pink eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner with sharp wings, and volumizing mascara-coated lashes. She also added a touch of pink blush with some shimmery highlighter on her cheeks. However, her pretty matte pink lipstick was the highlight of the whole makeup look. We love her choices!

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts on the look.

ALSO READ: Top 9 leather pants outfits to add some panache to your summer 2024 wardrobe