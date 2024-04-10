Shahid Kapoor drops morning selfie; Mira Rajput’s playful response about ‘messed-up’ cushions is every wife ever

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make for one of the most loved couples in the film industry. Having been married for nearly nine years, Shahid and Mira continue to win the hearts of their fans every time they make a public appearance together or engage in social media banter. This time was no exception when Shahid dropped a morning selfie. Mira’s reply to the picture would resonate with every wife out there.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reacts to his morning picture

Today, on April 10, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, a morning selfie. In the photo, Shahid looked straight into the camera with a confident expression, donning a casual t-shirt flaunting his biceps. The actor’s living room was visible in the background with the cushions of the sofa kept in a messed-up way.

In the caption, Shahid expressed some words of wisdom, saying, “Gooood morning. Keep it real and always make it count.”

Shahid’s lovely wife, Mira Rajput, reacted to the post in a playful manner. She commented, “Thanks for messing up the cushions,” offering a glimpse into their relatable domestic life.

Have a look!

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The romantic comedy marks Shahid’s first on-screen collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon. It is an unconventional love story between a human and a robot, SIFRA.

The ensemble cast also features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, and more, with Janhvi Kapoor making a special cameo appearance.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the film was released in theaters on February 9th, 2024. It garnered appreciation for its story, humor, performances, and music, and went on to perform well at the box office.

Shahid is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Deva, which is slated for a Dussehra release this year. Apart from that, he also has the epic, Ashwatthama The Saga Continues, and the season 2 of web series Farzi in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Track OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon flaunt quirky moves in catchy song