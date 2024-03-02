Mira Rajput Kapoor has always been a major source of fashion-forward inspiration for modern fashionistas. The talented socialite always makes the most elegant and classy style statements one after the other, which is exactly what leaves us waiting eagerly for what she chooses to wear next. Keeping up with this reputation, the gorgeous diva made yet another splashy statement in white at the grand pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Much like Bollywood’s leading ladies, i.e., Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and others, Mira Rajput made an applause-worthy statement in an angelic all-white ensemble that just complemented her beauty. Why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at Shahid Kapoor’s wife’s statement-worthy outfit?

What was Mira Rajput Kapoor wearing for the grand party?

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor’s wife made an all-white splash at the star-studded evening. Her classy Tanya Ghavri-styled outfit featured a floor-length gown with glamorous loose puffed full sleeves and supremely stylish cut-outs on both sides of the chest, adding a super sexy twist to the angelic ensemble.

The fiery halter neckline of the dress, which was attached to the glittered pleated sleeves, looked more elegant than ever. The maxi dress from Avaro Figlio is the perfect addition to any party night.

Meanwhile, the enchanting and matching bodice of the dress, which was laden with shimmering embellishments, elevated her outfit beyond all comparison. However, the highlight of the form-fitting ensemble was the super sexy thigh-high side slit that elongated her legs and spelled modern allure.

We also loved the fact that the lower edge of the dress extended into a train that beautifully trailed behind the diva as she walked ahead with confidence and charm. We love the delicate elements of this gown that make it applause-worthy.

How did Mira Rajput accessorize her outfit?

Although this elegant dress was a little somber in comparison to the other divas’ outfits, Mira perfectly elevated it with just the right accessory choices from Amaris by Prerna Rajpa, making her look like an inspiring vision in white. She sourced

Her list included kite-shaped statement dangling earrings with little crystal droplets and an exquisite selection of classy rings. Meanwhile, the diva went with a chic hairstyle that had soft curls to perfectly elevate the look.

Meanwhile, Rajput also added a silver bejeweled clutch to elevate her outfit. Even the dewy makeup look, with a flawless base and well-defined Kohl-rimmed eyes with a smokey brown eyeshadow base, was amazing.

She also added a touch of pink blush and a shiny highlighter to complete her fabulous look. However, let’s be honest, the diva’s pink-ish nude lip shade wins the crown for this one, as it played very well with her all-white ensemble, making us gasp.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s all-white look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

