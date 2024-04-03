Mira Rajput in her chic feathery jacket and denim jeans proves that white is always right for dates

Mira Rajput and her handsome husband Shahid Kapoor were spotted together for an outing yesterday evening. Just as Shahid Kapoor is known for his fashion choices, Mira Rajput is no less. But yesterday, Mira stole the limelight from Shahid in trendy and chic attire.

Mira Rajput slaying the casual game

Stepping out for an outing with her husband, Mira showcased that her fashion sense strikes the right balance between comfort and style. She picked up a white jacket adorned with scattered feathers and layered it on a plain white top underneath. Mira’s white jacket had full sleeves and buttons on the front.

Mira made a very practical and stylish decision by pairing her white jacket with denim jeans. Denim jeans and white make the best combination and are also a classic staple wardrobe for summer. Mira Rajput has once again proven that she never misses out on delivering cool statements.

Mira’s accessory game

Mira Rajput has always been a style icon in her own right. She not only knows how to dress well but she also excels in choosing the best accessories to complement her outfit and enhance its appeal. The pièce de résistance of her outfit was definitely her Christian Dior tote bag. She paired her outfit with small white earrings. Mira matched white heels with her jacket and kept her make-up very natural. She wore light pink eyeshadow, nude lip tint, blush on her cheeks, and left her hair open.

Looking at Mira Rajput, you wouldn’t believe she’s a mother of two. Both her casual and glam outfits are stunning. Her clothes are versatile, suitable for both workwear and casual wear, and very comfortable.

Let us know what you think of Mira’s latest style serve in the comments.

