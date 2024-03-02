Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been synonymous with fashion perfection. The actress is considered Bollywood’s premier fashion queen, boasting an unrivaled style aesthetic. She goes above and beyond to set new trends, donning incomparable high-fashion outfits and statement accessory pieces that demonstrate her innate sense of style. Having left a significant mark on the global fashion landscape, Kapoor Ahuja continuously wows as a style icon always ahead of the curve.

The AK vs AK actress has managed to serve fashion fabulousness yet again, with her custom shimmery black gown at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party. Let’s zoom in and take a closer look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s OOTN.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja exuded elegance in a classy black gown

The Khoobsurat actress embraced the drama in a classy black floor-length gown for the spectacular evening. This beautiful gown was custom-made for the actress by the young and fabulous Syrian fashion designer, Amit Al Kasm.

The diva’s spellbinding look for the star-studded evening was styled by none other than the creative genius Rhea Kapoor. The black piece with a corset-like form-fitting silhouette boasted a structured strapless and plunging neckline that was all things hot and fiery.

The sequined, shimmering bodice of the gown evoked a starry night sky, making this the perfect party-ready choice. The fitted silhouette showcased Kapoor Ahuja's enviable curves, while the floor-length, pleated skirt brought a coquette-chic vibe with its fluid movement.

The Neerja actress’ gown featured sleek black extensions rising from the waist to the neckline, culminating in a choker embellished with high-contrast white embroidery. A drama-packed gown of this magnitude requires an iconic muse, and Sonam fits the bill. The actress has a knack for pulling off designs that might overwhelm others, seamlessly exuding a magnificent elegance. This head-turning gown serves as further proof that few can rival Sonam's artful flair and confidence when modeling avant-garde looks.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s accessory choices were also on point

Complementing the striking choker, Kapoor Ahuja incorporated eye-catching statement earrings to elevate her monochromatic look. She layered diamond-studded jhumkas with minimalist hoops, an unexpected yet complementary pairing. We admire her clever styling—mixing glitzy statement pieces with understated elements creates depth, while the contrast injects a welcome element of surprise.

Sonam paired her gown with matching diamond rings and a stunning silver and black crystal-encrusted tiger-inspired clutch bag from Two Extra Lives, adding a touch of luxury to her look.

Sonam's hair stylist, Komal Vora, skillfully tied up her dark tresses into a chic layered bun with a middle part, showcasing her beautiful face and accessories.

When it comes to the makeup look, Ridhi Matreja Kumar, the diva's makeup artist, opted for a matte base paired with a smoky eyeshadow and smudged black eyeliner. Her makeup game was taken to the next level with the blushed and highlighted cheeks. Sonam also chose a glossy pink-ish nude lipstick that perfectly complemented her gown and complexion.

So, what did you think of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s black gown? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

