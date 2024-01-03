Mouni Roy wears an easy breezy lime green cut-out dress on a romantic dinner and it’s all things sexy

Mouni Roy is one of the most gorgeous divas in the entertainment industry. She is known for her ability to not only always be on trend but also create trends with her unique sense of style and fashionable choices. The diva recently cemented her stature as a true fashionista by wearing a stylish acid lime midi dress, and we’re legit obsessed and out of words here.

So, what’s the wait about? Let’s try to decode Mouni Roy’s incomparable look to understand how she was able to make us gasp with her classy fashion choices. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Mouni Roy exudes beauty in an acid lime midi dress

The talented Brahmastra actress recently took the internet by storm when she posted pictures from her ongoing vacation in Dubai, wearing the most stylish acid lime midi dress, from Simkhai, worth Rs. 17,200. This seriously stylish long dress has a sleeveless halter-neck style that adds to its overall charm. But that’s not all, its loose and easy fitting allowed the Gold actress to remain comfortable while being on trend.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Made In China actress’ ankle-length dress has a unique and stylish layered and ruffled design which adds to its aesthetic as well as its texture. Last but not least, its backless style and the deep and sultry plunging neckline added a layer of sultriness to her oh-so-style acid lime ensemble. This undeniably stylish dress deserves literal applause, and don’t you agree?

Mouni Roy’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on fleek

Furthermore, the gorgeous Romeo Akbar Waiter actress chose to complete her look with off-white flats that matched her bag, bringing a humorous appeal to her outfit and tying her whole ensemble together. On the other hand, Mouni chose to go through the minimalistic route when it comes to accessories. She chose to add layered rings to her hands to elevate her outfit’s appeal. But, even the talented diva couldn’t resist adding an off-white Dior bag with the brand’s iconic design and insignia keychain to elevate her ensemble and add some luxury to the same.

The talented Naagin actress also chose to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into a rather wavy look that framed her face while beautifully cascading down her back and shoulders. On the other hand, the subtle actress’ makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick, allowed her natural beauty to shine through. This added all the more allure to her beautiful vacation-ready ensemble. It’s safe to say that this dress showcased not only her trendsetting prowess but also her ability to effortlessly blend trends, comfort, and glamor. Mouni Roy’s vacation-ready look displayed her impeccable sense of style in all its glory.

Undoubtedly, this outfit has left a lasting impression, leaving fashion enthusiasts inspired and eager to blend sophistication with ease. So, what did you think of the beautiful diva’s ensemble? Would you like to wear such a midi dress on a date or during your next trip?