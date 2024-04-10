Mouni Roy is known for her bold and glamorous fashion choices, and she recently outdid herself in a stunning multicolored sequined dress. This eye-catching piece was a true statement maker, featuring a unique abstract design that shimmers and shines. We are literally picking our jaws up off the floor with this one.

Mouni Roy's entire look was impeccably styled by Akshay Tyagi, with minimal accessories and a sleek hairstyle that compliments it beautifully. So, why don’t we take a closer look at the Brahmastra actress’ recent fashion statement to better understand her style?

Mouni Roy looked fabulous in a pretty multicolored midi dress

The Gold actress’ statement ensemble from KGL is known as the 'Warped Matter' embellished sheath dress and it’s quite honestly the dress of our dreams. This statement piece is laden with a beyond-beautiful print that is shimmery beyond all comparison. It comes with a whopping Rs. 1,20,000. Isn’t that seriously extravagant?

This amazing multicolored embellished midi dress with sleek spaghetti straps, a convenient back zip closure, and a deep and alluring plunging neckline screamed all things hot and fiery.

The calf-length dress also had a unique semi-sheer and sequinned design which looked amazing against her cool complexion. This abstract design literally looked like a piece of modern art. The statement piece also elongated her legs, making our hearts skip a beat. The body-hugging midi dress hugged the Made In China actress’ oh-so-enviable curves at all the right places.

The deep rectangle-shaped back neckline also looked incredible. This slip dress helped the diva flaunt her toned body, and we’re speechless. Even the simple and classy design of the dress was a revelation, and we love her display of fashionable simplicity.

Mouni Roy’s undoubtedly flawless dress deserved applause

The diva went with a bold no-accessory look to make sure the focus was fixated on her much-deserving dress. We also loved her effortlessly elegant straight and sleek hairstyle with outward curls that framed her face to sheer perfection.

Meanwhile, her glamorous makeup look with heavily blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, and nude lipstick was just amazing. Roy also completed the sequin-laden formal ensemble with matching nude pumps. They gave her outfit a rather well-thought-out appeal.

Mouni clearly brought back the OG slip dress with this modern dress, and we’re so excited because these versatile dresses always make for a great base to create various fashion statements. One can add accessories to jazz it up for formal situations or keep it minimalistic for fun parties, they’re just perfect.

We don’t think we’ll get over this statement served by Mouni, anytime soon. After all, Roy’s fashion statement is a perfect example of how to take a classic slip dress and elevate it to new heights. It's both sophisticated and fashion-forward, making it a true showstopper.

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy’s latest ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

