Bollywood’s favorite actresses, Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy recently set pulses racing in the same stunning black shimmery gown. This eye-catching attire was ideal for a glamorous party or a dreamy red-carpet appearance. Their impeccable fashion sense encourages us to step out of our comfort zones and experiment with bold style choices. Not only did they share valuable tips for creating a show-stopping look, but they also sparked a debate on who rocked this alluring black gown better.

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer and more detailed glance at their ensembles to get some much-needed answers? We assure you that fashion showdowns don't get much hotter than this one!

Janhvi Kapoor looked incomparable in a black glittery gown:

The Bawaal actress is known for her ability to serve Gen-Z sass with her classy looks, and this outfit was no different. The diva wore a beautiful strapless and figure-forming gown which beautifully highlighted her curves.

The statement-worthy piece also had a plunging neckline and a sassy slit at the edge that ended up giving her pretty outfit a rather sultry twist. She completed the outfit with black Christian Louboutin pumps with their iconic red bottoms.

But, the Roohi actress’ display of fashion finesse didn’t just stop there. She went above and beyond to elevate her look with a matching black embellished bag and a pretty ring that gave her outfit an additional push.

Even Janhvi Kapoor's wavy hairstyle and black nails were just the perfect choice for this one. However, it was her flawlessly radiant makeup look, with smudged eyeshadow, a touch of blush and highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick that cinched the deal

Mouni Roy looked enchanting in a black shimmery gown:

The Brahmastra actress always dares to be different with her fashion choices, setting herself apart as a true style icon. This was evident in her latest ensemble, a striking floor-length black gown made from a shimmering fabric that left onlookers mesmerized.

Mouni Roy's gown featured a structured neckline, a strapless design, and a form-fitting silhouette that accentuated her curves flawlessly. With a graceful train trailing behind her, she exuded confidence and sophistication with every stride.

Further, the Virgin Tree actress took a bold step by opting for a simple yet elegant appearance, focusing on rings to draw attention to the stunning gown. She complemented the outfit with a sophisticated plait and a sleek combed-back hairstyle, ensuring her beautiful face remained the focal point.

Additionally, her subtle makeup featuring brown eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush, and matte nude lipstick, enhanced the overall look.

The verdict:

Upon careful examination of these stunning and daring outfits, it is evident that both skilled actresses have truly excelled in this fashion face-off. Their impeccable sense of style has undoubtedly made it challenging for us to pick a favorite. Should we go with Janhvi Kapoor's flawless makeup, chic nails, and stunning bag, or Mouni Roy's simple yet captivating look paired with a sleek hairstyle?

While we are obsessed with both of these ensembles, we believe that this round belongs the Gen-Z fashion queen, Janhvi Kapoor. After all, she was able to inject a fresh vibe into the outfit with her accessory choices, makeup look, and even her sassy nails and hairstyle. We’re speechless. She definitely deserves the crown for this one.

But, what do you think? Do you agree with us? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

