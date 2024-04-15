Mandira Bedi turned a year older today and the actress is celebrating her 52nd birthday. Taking to official social media handle, Mouni Roy extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the actress. She also posted a series of photos and videos from the celebration last evening where the two are seen posing for the camera wearing their sartorial best.

Mouni Roy wishes Mandira Bedi on her birthday

Uploading a picture of her posing with the birthday girl, Mouni Roy wrote, “As you celebrate another year, may you be blessed with love, joy, and cheer. May your dreams and goals come true. And may happiness always be with you. Happy Birthday, my dearest M.”

The picture shows the Naagin actress dressed in a black flared long dress and Mandira Bedi in a black and white chequered fitted mini dress.

Check out Mouni Roy’s post here:

Another picture on her handle shows Mouni and Mandira hugging each other. The caption reads, "The very best there is, happy happy M." There is also a video of the birthday girl cutting the cake as friends surrounding her cheer and clap. In this clip, Mouni called Bedi her 'inspiration.'

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi's career

Mandira Bedi has been seen in popular Bollywood films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Meerabai Not Out. Talking about television, she was seen in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where Mouni Roy was also seen essaying the role of Smriti Irani’s daughter.

Talking about Mouni Roy’s career, she began her career with Ektaa Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Besides her projects in television, she was seen in the Bollywood movie Brahmastra. Most recently, she was seen in the series, Showtime with Emraan Hashmi.

On the personal front, Mouni Roy is married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. They first met in Dubai. They tied the knot on January 27, 2022, following Malayali and Bengali rituals.

