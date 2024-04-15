Mouni Roy steals the show in all-black ensemble and animal-print boots

Mouni Roy is known to stir social media with her exceptionally edgy looks and style every time she steps out. As much as people love her for her acting, they also notice her uber-chic style. From her sultry red carpet looks to her ultra-traditional festive looks, the actress has a wide spectrum when it comes to fashion.

Keeping up with the reputation, The ‘Gold’ actress stepped out for dinner at the Gigi Restaurant in Bandra West, wearing an all-black outfit. Needless to say, Mouni’s look was much loved by her fans.

With sleek hair and an all-black outfit, Mouni Roy looks uber stylish as always

Mouni wore a stunning black dress with a scooped tank top from the shelves of Marques Almeida. The dress features a puffy and voluminous black satin skirt which is paired with a black ribbed tank top. With a sculpted waistline thanks to the ribbed tank top, the skirt puffs out with wide pleats to create a dramatic effect and ends right above the ankle length. This gorgeous Marques Almeida skirt dress is priced at a whopping INR ₹54,400.

Here’s how Mouni Roy accessorized the all-black outfit in a monochromatic style

When it comes to styling, Mouni knows how it’s done. She took her monotone black outfit a notch higher with the right kind of accessories. The Naagin actress opted for Balenciaga Knife black white spotted animal print lycra pointed sock boots to break the monotone. The boots featuring black and white animal print aligned perfectly with Mouni’s look. These are also one of Kylie Jenner’s favorite boots and are priced at INR 34,962 (USD 420).

To amp up her look further, the television star also added a little bling. She paired the outfit with a Prada crystal chain shoulder bag. Featuring Nero Raso satin lining, and gold-tone bulky chain, the bag also comes with dual shoulder straps. Studded with silver crystal accents all over, this gorgeous designer bag certainly complemented Mouni’s Balenciaga Knife boots. This bag comes with a heavy price tag of INR 3,10,827 (USD 3,725).

The diva kept her makeup subtle with a flawless matte base, her classic contoured cheeks, and a hint of nude lips with kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara. She kept her sleek back open hair which added a dramatic effect to her look and tied it together for an edgy look.

What do you think of Mouni Roy’s all-black monochromatic look? Comment down below and let us know your thoughts.

