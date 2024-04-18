Mouni Roy looks flaming hot in red corset dress paired with chic Dior bag and killer Dolce & Gabbana boots

Mouni Roy’s journey from the TV screens to the silver screens has been nothing short of commendable. Along with the evolution in her career, fans have also witnessed how Mouni has been open to experimenting with her fashion. She makes her fans sweat every time she dons something bold and makes their jaws drop every time she dons traditional.

Recently, Mouni not only dropped jaws to the floor but also made everyone sweat with her recent look. The actress attended the screening of the movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha wearing a red dress, which, mind you, was no ordinary one. Mouni’s dress had a corset bust which she paired with stunning Dolce and Gabbana boots.

Mouni Roy’s red outfit

This fashion look by Mouni is one for the books. The sleeveless dress is giving a romantically feminine touch that’s perfect for a date night. One of the standout features of her dress is its corseted bodice. The corset detail not only flatters the bust but also cinches her waist, accentuating her curves in all the right places.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Below the waist, the dress features a flared skirt layered with softest tulle. It adds volume and movement to the skirt, creating a stunning silhouette that’s both flattering and eye-catching. The flare of the skirt adds a whimsical charm to the overall look. It’s not the Brahmastra actress' dress that will make your eyes pop out of their sockets but it is also its price. Her dress is priced at Rs. 17,534.

Advertisement

Mouni’s accessories and glam

Mouni upped her dress a notch with her luxurious accessories. Alongside her striking red dress, she flaunted an expensive red and black mini Lady Dior heart clover bag and graffiti boots from Dolce and Gabbana which complete her fashionable look. She opted to forgo any jewellery, letting her boots, bag and dress take centre stage. For makeup, the Gold actress chose a fresh and radiant look.

She opted for blushed cheeks, a touch of highlighter to accentuate her features, and kohl-rimmed eyes that added a hint of drama. Her nude lipstick complemented her overall look perfectly, adding a subtle finishing touch to her makeup. Mouni flaunted her new short hair, which she kept straight and sleek. The simple hairdo also added an edge to her appearance and complemented the ensemble.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor vs Mouni Roy Fashion Face-Off: Who wore the black shimmery bodycon gown better?