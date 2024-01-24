Not Emily but 'Ananya Panday in Paris'; a look at the actor’s luxurious looks in black

Ananya Panday enjoyed a life of fantasy in the lovely city of love: Paris. Getting some time off from her fast schedule, the Bollywood sensation walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week, exhibiting Rahul Mishra's stunning collection.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress, being the Gen-Z fashionista she surely is, gave us some major casual chic vibes as she walked the streets of Paris. And we weren't able to get sufficient of her flawlessly fashionable attire, which wonderfully encapsulated the essence of the Parisian style.

Ananya Panday expertly executed the skill of dressing up for a relaxed night out in the fashion city. Her stunning Instagram photographs have undoubtedly inspired us to plan our next vacations. So let's get started deciphering and figuring out what she wore.

Ananya Panday’s all black ensemble

Ananya Panday chose a black cropped jacket with snake-patterned leather panels attached to the sleeves and collar. The corset-inspired jacket not only showed off Ananya's outstanding fashion sense but also provided her with relaxed ease due to the ruched sleeves and shearling collar.

This striking item cost Rs 2,35,331, showing her opulent flair. Ananya completed her look by pairing the zip-up jacket with a sleek black turtleneck top and slim-fit black jeans, creating a modern take on classic style.

Ananya Panday’s expensive accessories

Take notes Gen-Z fashionistas. The Dream Girl 2 diva’s wonderful earrings provided an element of luxury. She wore a pair of dual-toned Chili earrings from the renowned brand Mugler, which come with a whopping price tag of Rs. 39,744. These abstract-shaped earrings offered a distinctive and trendy edge, perfectly matching her Parisian look.

To shield her eyes, the SOTY 2 star chose a pair of Givenchy black sunglasses. The 4G cat-eye sunglasses not only complemented her all-black appearance but also came at a high price of Rs. 26,000.

And if that wasn’t enough, Ananya topped off her appearance with the luxury Miu Miu Nappa Leather Pocket bag, which cost Rs. 2,78,572. From head to toe, Ananya Panday emanated elegance and grace.

More about the look

The Liger diva’s latest look was not only fashionable but also brilliantly done in terms of makeup and hairstyle. Her perfectly filled brows gave her a professional and put-together appearance, while her reddened pink cheeks provided a hint of freshness and luminosity to her face.

The lipstick she picked finished off her look, providing a burst of hue and accentuating her inherent attractiveness. Her hairstyle, a swept-back elegant high bun, looked great.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress nailed it with her look, highlighting her exceptional fashion sense and dedication to attention. Her complete ensemble radiated elegance and glamor, costing a total of Rs 5,79,647.

So, fashionistas, what are you waiting for? Please share your thoughts on Ananya Panday's elegant but comfy outfit in the comments section below.

