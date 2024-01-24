Deepika Padukone attended Fighter screening in white Louis Vuitton sweater and wide-legged jeans

Deepika Padukone continues to astound us with her fashion sense. Known for her propensity to make trends instead of following them, the diva recently attended the premiere of her latest film in a gorgeous outfit. Deepika, who stayed low-key during the promotions but made a big entry at the screening alongside co-stars Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

The Kalki 2898 AD fame exuded confidence and grace as she picked a stunning ensemble that highlighted her exceptional fashion sense.

Deepika Padukone has again proved her status as a real fashion star, capable of generating her own trends. Her ability to seamlessly flip between styles continues to fascinate the hearts of fashion aficionados all around the world. So scroll down to learn more about her appearance.

Deepika Padukone in white sweater and jeans

The lovely diva went out wearing a clean white pullover that emanated effortless chicness. The sweater had a traditional crew neck and long sleeves, lending a timeless casual look. But the gold-toned metal hardware affixed to the sweater, which resembled a fashionable neckpiece, seized our attention.

This textured masterpiece was created by Louis Vuitton and cost a whopping Rs. 2,04,674. The Pathaan actress easily styled her expensive sweater with wide-leg jeans, giving a sense of relaxed elegance to her entire appearance. Her wide-legged leggings matched the sweater's comfortable shape nicely, striking a mix between comfort and flair.

Deepika Padukone’s golden accessories

The Jawan diva completed her look with exquisite gold-toned jewelry. She chose textured hoop earrings, which were from Cartier. Stackable bracelets decorated her wrists.

The Gehraiyaan star’s finger rings, however, grabbed the eyeballs. From textured patterns to smooth and glossy finishes, she easily demonstrated her love of accessories. Each ring offered a distinct accent and improved the overall look of her ensemble.

The Chhapaak fame added a splash of color to her look by wearing brown shoes with a pointed toe box. Her footwear choice not only gave a trendy aspect to her outfit, but it also matched the entire color scheme.

Deepika’s makeup and hair

Sporting a brilliant matte finish on her face, she hit the perfect mix between radiance and a flawless complexion. As usual, her eye makeup included soft brown eyeshadow that nicely highlighted her eyes, which were further accentuated with a liberal application of mascara for extra drama.

The Chennai Express actress’ pick of a flawless nude lipstick matched her casual fashion finesse. Her immaculate makeup is credited to Anil C., a superb makeup artist who masterfully accentuated her inherent beauty.

Another prominent feature was her lovely chocolate brown nails, expertly made by Anisha Mulchandani. Her tresses were arranged by hairdresser Yianni Tsapatori in free waves that emanated freshness and grace.

Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone's long-time stylist, curated her gorgeous attire. Neha Chandrakant captured Deepika's faultless clicks in a couple of stunning photos.

