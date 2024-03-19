Rakul Preet Singh talks about life after wedding, shares excitement on celebrating first Holi with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani were dating for a while before they made their relationship official, back in 2021. After days of dropping love-filled posts for each other and expressing their admiration, the couple got married on February 21, 2024 in Goa. A while ago, the couple arrived at the much-anticipated Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 which was hosted in Mumbai on March 18. While interacting with the media, the actress spoke about life after marriage and more. Read on!

Rakul Preet Singh expresses excitement on celebrating first Holi with husband Jackky Bhagnani

Last night was all about having fun at the latest season of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. Among the many celebs who walked the TRENDS Walk Of Fame at the event were the current trending couple of the Hindi film industry, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple arrived hand-in-hand and made heads turn in the OOTN. During an interview with Spice Social, the actress spoke about spending her first Holi as a newly wedded couple. She said, “It will be the first Holi we will be celebrating together.”

Talking about life after marriage and the changes it has brought to them, the actress said, “Why this wedding has to change anything? It's a beautiful part of life which is as normal for anyone. I don't think there's any difference before and after the wedding.”

Rakul Preet Singh recalled Jackky Bhagnani winning over her father at the first meeting

In a recent conversation with DNA, Rakul revealed that Jackky flew down to Delhi to meet with her parents on her mother's birthday. Even though she had briefed her father, a retired officer of the Indian Army, to meet the boy, like a typical dad, he started shooting some important questions to him. She recalled, “Then we were having lunch and my dad asked him what his plan was. He started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good, but what is your plan with my daughter?’ My food got stuck in my throat.”

But to Rakul's surprise, Jackky handled the situation very well. She shared, “The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘Whenever she is ready, I am ready.’ And that was it, my father became a fan.”

