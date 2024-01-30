Rashmika Mandanna gives formal staple a playful spin in smart blue pantsuit

Rashmika Mandanna, OG national crush, never fails to capture our hearts with her infectious grin. But it's not simply her acting abilities that sets her apart; her sense of style is also unique. She just shared some lovely photos on Instagram, exuding serious boss girl vibes.

The Animal actress' recent fashion preference has left us amazed. Her Instagram handle is a wonderful source of fashion inspiration, and we can't wait to decode her style. So, let's find out more about Rashmika Mandanna's style preferences.

Rashmika Mandanna’s classy and sassy blue pantsuit

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to grab attention with her fashion choices, and this time she did so in a fascinating hue of powder blue. The actress wore a V-neck waistcoat that she expertly paired with a beautiful jacket. The blazer had a notched lapel collar and long sleeves. But the complementing wide-legged trousers in the same enthralling color truly stole the limelight.

The waistcoat, jacket, and pants worked together to create a seamless and sophisticated outfit that highlighted Rashmika's immaculate taste in fashion. With her fashion game on point, she once again showed that she is not afraid to experiment with different hues and styles. The Varisu fame's dress selections are usually a joy for both fashion aficionados and admirers.

Rashmika Mandanna’s silver-themed accessory style

While fashion preferences differ from person to person, there's no disputing that accessories may help elevate one's style game. Rashmika Mandanna's recent outfit highlighted just that. She went with a silver theme for her accessories, and it worked like magic. The actress chose an eye-catching earlobe-shaped ear cuff.

To complete her appearance, she covered her fingers with multiple textured silver finger rings, giving a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Rashmika added a splash of color to her ensemble with lovely powder blue shoes that complemented her outfit perfectly.

Rashmika Mandanna’s peachy makeup look

The Goodbye star went for a matte finished base for her most recent look. She chose a peachy color pallet, beginning with peach makeup that accentuated her eyes brilliantly. Her cheeks were richly flushed with a peachy blush, giving her face a genuine, young radiance.

Rashmika picked a peach lipstick to soften her lips and complete the appearance. Tanvi Chemburkar, the makeup artist, precisely filled in her brows and applied the ideal sweep of winged eyeliner to accent her eyes with perfection.

Moving on to her hairstyle, the gifted hairdresser, Priyanka S Borkar, fashioned Rashmika's tresses into a beautiful swept-back bun, using gel to finish off with a polished look.

Let us take a minute to acknowledge the brain behind Rashmika Mandanna's gorgeous powder blue pantsuit look: the amazing stylist Ami Patel. Aniruddh Kothari, a brilliant photographer, captured Rashmika's immaculate beauty in stunning photos. The powder blue pantsuit is the ideal staple for any formal occasion, bringing a dash of playfulness to the whole look.

