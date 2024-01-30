Airport style: Kiara Advani champions the trench coat look with an earthy-hued fit with a Balmain bag

Do you know who was seen slaying the airport fashion game last night? The gorgeous Kiara Advani. Last year, she stunned us all with her elegant kurta sets, and now she appears to be ready to wear the trench coat style at the airport. Kiara is typically the buzz of the town whenever related to her airport fashion sense, and this time was not any different.

With the Satya Prem Ki Katha actress' easy charm and stunning fashion choices, she once again proved her status as a fashion force in Bollywood fashion. So, prepare to take notes as well, because Kiara Advani is about to show us how to rock the trench coat game like a pro.

Kiara Advani’s neutral toned airport fashion

Kiara Advani started things out with a basic yet attractive gray tank top with a round neck, and it's even more unexpected that she wore the same piece in October 2023.

She teamed it with flared and wide-legged blue denim jeans, which gave her outfit an added coolness. Her beige trench coat, with black buttons, a flap collar, and a length that hit exactly at the knee, was the true show-stopper. It effortlessly enhanced her whole appearance.

Kiara Advani and her oh-so-stylish accessories

Kiara Advani knows how to up her airport fashion game with luxurious accessories. She, like her Bollywood contemporaries, has no shortage of fantastic arm candy. This time, she opted for a lovely beige tote bag by Balmain with a sophisticated white printed pattern and a short strap. It went wonderfully with her neutral clothing.

Advertisement

The Kabir Singh actress chose black lense sunglasses with beige temple trimming to lend a bit of elegance to her appearance. She strolled in a pair of red glossy finished shoes, giving the entire outfit a professional and eye-catching look.

More about her airport fashion

The Shershaah understands how to sport a relaxed and natural style. She chose a high ponytail as her airport look. What drew us in was her simple makeup style. Kiara showed off her natural beauty by wearing no makeup, allowing her glowing complexion to shine through.

She picked a muted-toned lipstick that went wonderfully with her dress for a modest burst of color. Kiara, with her hair pulled back and a fresh-faced shine, reminded us all that beauty comes from within.

If you like Kiara Advani's fashion sense and can't get enough of her trendsetting style, then this ensemble is for you. Kiara's fashion choices have continuously pushed the envelope and established new trends, and her elegant and classy airport look is just an example.

From the flawlessly coordinated tank top and flared jeans to the lovely beige trench coat and expensive tote bag, every detail of her look screams refinement and flair. So, if you love this look as much as we do, be sure to leave a yes in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon makes a strong case for a desk-to-dinner look in a dark blue co-ord set