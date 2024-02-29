Bollywood has gifted us a lot of beloved, super relatable, and simply iconic characters and Geet is always going to be at the top of this list. This iconic Delhi-loving Sikhni of Bhatinda, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, taught us a lot of things. This list included how to live, laugh, dance, talk way too much, keep a positive can-do attitude, and of course, obsess over all things wedding-related in the cutest way possible.

We will always be obsessed with Geet’s magic and her sincerely stylish fashion game, which gave birth to a lot of unexpected trends. So, why don’t we take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s classy and colorful outfits Geet Jab We Met outfits?

7 stylish outfits worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met

Colorful short kurtis with jeans:

The Heroine actress wore various super stylish and colorful kurtis with sophisticated high necklines and full-sleeves in the iconic movie like the Jab We Met yellow kurti.

These gorgeous upper thigh-length kurtis, with intricate nature-inspired white Chikankari work, were paired with wide-legged denim jeans with flared edges to complete the amazing outfit.

Graphic tee with white Patiala pants:

When the talented actress’ trains-obsessed character missed her train by mistake because she stepped off to help Shahid Kapoor’s character, Aditya catch his ride, she wore a comfortable ensemble with a long cap-sleeved funky graphic T-shirt.

This was paired with matching ankle-length Patiala pants with a pleated style and fitted edges around the ankle. This comfy train outfit really took off as a fashion trend and was worn by various fashionistas.

Tank top with denim jeans and scarf:

This iconic scene was followed by Geet being escorted home by Aditya and with her Kareena Kapoor Jab We Met look, it’s quite clear that she made several shopping stops on the way back.

For her return to Bhatinda, the diva wore a chic red embellished tank top with a V-shaped neckline and sleek straps. This was paired with blue denim jeans with a dramatic bell bottom and matching Rajasthani accessories. Love this Jab We Met Kareena look!

Bright pink and orange phulkari suit:

Kareena also celebrated her so-called pre-engagement with her childhood friend, Manjeet. For this auspicious occasion, Geet wore a simple and stylish color-blocked cotton suit.

It featured a Patiala salwar with a heavily embroidered pink kurta with floral embroidery and mirror work. She also added an orange dupatta to elevate her outfit, we adore this simple Jab We Met Kareena look.

Under-busted corset with long skirt:

The 3 Idiots actress wore a classy black, white, and red outfit in the movie’s iconic song, Ye Ishq Hai. This outfit featured a full-sleeved white crop top with balloon sleeves which was layered on with a sleeveless black under-bust corset.

The corset helped the diva flaunt her curves while she completed the outfit with a contrasting red ankle-length skirt with pleats and a free-flowing skirt silhouette, which gave her look modern twist.

Black printed tunic with a long skirt:

The Tashan actress also wore another stylish and embellished all-black fusional ensemble which featured in two songs i.e. Ye Ishq Hai and Tum Se Hi, and we are obsessed with the boho trend.

This featured a short cap-sleeved tunic with delicate mirror and embroidery work which was further paired with a low-waisted long and layered traditional ankle-length skirt.

Black velvet top with harem pants:

At the end of the movie, when Geet finally decided to tie the knot with the love of her life, the couple danced on Mauja Hi Mauja. This song had catchy tunes, killer dance moves, and a great aesthetic but that’s not all, even the fashion game was perfect.

The actress wore a black and gold indo-western fusion outfit with a strappy velvet crop sequin top with a plunging neckline and matching harem pants with a belt. Statement accessories helped the diva elevate this one perfectly, and it’s love.

So, which one of the Geet Jab We Met outfits is your absolute favorite? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

