Rashmika Mandanna gives us a taste of festive glam in orange organza lehenga with gold embroidery

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the Indian entertainment industry’s most gorgeous divas, is known for her fashion-forward choices and unique sense of style. The undeniably adorable actress literally rules the minds of her fans and followers with her charming and charismatic existence. The talented diva gave us a sneak peek into her oh-so-festival Makar Sankranti celebrations with pictures of herself wearing a bright orange lehenga set which left us swooning and gasping.

So, let’s jump into the details of the Animal actress, Rashmika Mandanna’s orange-colored ethnic and oh-so-elegant ensemble to understand how she was able to set social media ablaze with her pictures. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Rashmika Mandanna looks beyond beautiful in an orange lehenga set

The talented Pushpa: The Rise actress recently took to social media to post pictures of herself in an undeniably alluring lehenga set, leaving her fans and followers thoroughly obsessed. The Mission Majnu actress’ beyond-classy bright orange colored lehenga set featured an orange bralette-like modern choli with broad straps, a fitted silhouette, and a deep and alluring sweetheart neckline which added a layer of sultriness to her elegant ensemble. The choli helped the Varisu actress flaunt her well-toned midriff and physique.

Complementing the vibrant choli, the Dear Comrade actress chose to wear a classy and traditional floor-length lehenga which was, of course, matching with the choli’s bright color. The traditional and classy skirt had well-formed pleats, adding charm to the outfit. But that’s not all, it also had a free-flowing style which allowed the talented diva to move around freely and comfortably without stealing anything from her alluring ensemble. It also had gold detailing at the base and edges to add to her oh-so-fabulous ensemble’s festive charm. The matching sheer dupatta was also a piece of art with matching gold edges and embroidery.

Rashmika Mandanna’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on point

Furthermore, the talented Sita Ramam actress completed her festive glam outfit with gold sandals to match the embroidery. This ended up giving a harmonious appeal to her beyond-aesthetic and charming ensemble. The pretty diva also chose to add statement accessories to her festive-ready outfit, including a delicate gold necklace with beads and green crystal droplets. This was further paired with matching gold statement traditional earrings with the same pearl and green crystal droplets. She also added a ring to complete her classy and charismatic look. We love her choices.

Meanwhile, the Kirik Party actress’ beauty and hair game were also visibly on point. The diva chose to tie her dark tresses up, styling them into a well-tied and sleek low bun with a middle parting. This allowed for the diva’s incomparably gorgeous face to be clearly visible while adding to the traditional appeal of her festive outfit. On the other hand, she also opted for a subtle makeup look to go with her outfit. This included well-shaped eyebrows, subtle brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, lightly blushed cheeks with highlighter on point, and a matching glossy orange-peach lipstick, which complemented and elevated her bright outfit.

It would be a total understatement to say that we’re head-over-heels in love with the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress’ bright orange festive ensemble. But, what did you think of it? Would you like to recreate this outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

