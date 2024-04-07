Selena Gomez is one of the most beloved singers in the world but that’s not all, even her fashion game consistently inspires her fans and followers around the globe. She loves to wear the fiercest and most fashionable outfits to serve fashion fabulousness whenever she goes. However, the fact that sets her apart is that the diva loves to express herself with her style statements. Selena recently wore an all-pink outfit for the launch of her makeup products.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer look at the stylish head-to-toe pink ensemble worn by the Single Soon singer to better understand Selena Gomez’s trendy sense of style.

Selena Gomez looks beyond fabulous in an all-pink ensemble:

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress made our hearts skip a beat with her beautiful all-pink ensemble. This pretty outfit featured a classy full-sleeved upper-thigh-length floral-inspired mini dress. Its adorable flower print screamed pure flower power perfection.

The collared high neckline of the dress spelled sophistication with a ruffled design which gave it a side of sass. The dress was also cinched at the waist with a belt-like attachment that accentuated her oh-so-enviable curves to sheer perfection.

This classy dress was layered with a matching pastel pink overcoat that had a slightly oversized silhouette. This long coat rested on the diva’s shoulders with a crisp collar and lapels, OG shoulder pads, and convenient pockets on both sides. We loved how incomparable the diva looked in this one.

She also added pink pointed-toed pumps to complete the look. It’s quite clear that the Love You Like A Love Song singer isn’t ready to bid adieu to Barbiecore just yet. After all, she has beautifully embraced the power of pastel pink with a fresh and floral twist, and we’re obsessed.

Selena Gomez’ accessories, hairstyle, and makeup games:

Selena kept things minimalistic with her classy pinkalicious ensemble. She subtly elevated the look with silver sparkle-droplet earrings and a set of embellished silver rings. We loved how the delicate choices added to the look without actually stealing focus from the same.

Gomez further left her brown locks open and styled them into an effortlessly elegant combed-back voluminous 60s-esque hairstyle with a side parting. This allowed for her gorgeous face to be visible, letting her hair cascade freely at the back.

On the other hand, she completed her oh-so-glam makeup look with a flawless base. voluminous mascara-laden eyelashes with subtle eyeshadow, and heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks. However, the highlight of the statement was the pretty and pink glossy lipstick and the diva’s incomparably gorgeous smile. Doesn’t she look like a literal doll? We don’t think we’ll be getting over this one, anytime soon.

So, what did you think of Selena Gomez’s classy all-pink ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

