Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship has been constant for years. Even though it has been years since they confessed their feelings for each other, their bond still depicts trust, respect, friendship, and love. In fact, the duo never misses a chance to proudly showcase their admiration for one another on social media. Recently, Tejasswi and Karan treated their fans by posting an adorable video on social media, and we can't stop gushing!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's cute video

A few hours ago, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram story and posted a serene video with his girl, Tejasswi Prakash. In the clip, the couple is seen enjoying the warm rays of the setting sun and spending some quality time together. The actress plants a sweet peck on Karan's cheek. In response to her sweet gesture, the Love Adhura actor gives her a lovely kiss on her nose.

The video did not go unnoticed, and in no time, the fan pages and other social media handles shared the clip, making it go viral. Witnessing them soaking in the sunlight, fans expressed them to be the same in future years too.

Have a look at the video here:

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story

It was on Bigg Boss 15 that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra emerged as a couple. They met during their stint on the controversial reality show and eventually fell in love. Their admirers and fans often call them with the ship name 'TejRan.' The duo is often spotted together holding hands in hands at various public events and outings.

Advertisement

When it comes to depicting their bond on social media, the couple keeps posting sweet captions for each other. Apart from extending warm wishes on special occasions, 'TejRan' never hesitates to express their affection with heartfelt posts.

Karan and Tejasswi's work front

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was recently seen on the web series Love Adhura, which featured Erica Fernandes as the female lead. He also shared screen space alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in the satirical comedy-drama film Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was seen playing the main role in the supernatural drama show Naagin.

ALSO READ: 6 times Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash set couple goals with their love-filled social media captions