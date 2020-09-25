10 Men’s skincare MYTHS and facts you need to know

Pinkvilla Reader, Priyadarshi Shastri talks about all the skincare myths and facts about men’s skincare routine everyone needs to know.

Our Pinkvilla Reader, Priyadarshi Shastri shares her inputs about all the different ways men’s skincare can be affected due to the myths that they believe. in. Here’s what she says:

Men’s skincare is not really talked about due to which there is lots of misconception regarding men’s grooming. It is still an underrated topic in the current scenario. Even if you try to care for your skin there are not many options available among the general public. Now, times are changing, many bloggers/influencers are talking about it and slowly but surely coming into mainstream media. So, here we going to talk about myth regarding men’s skincare that most people are not aware of.

MYTH 1: Men and Women are at equal risk of getting skin cancer

No, men have higher chances of getting skin cancer than women. By the age of 50, the rate of developing melanoma in men is higher than women. Factors such as exposure to the sun, UV lights, or a certain climate are some concerning factors in getting skin disorders. Always take preventive measures such as wearing sunscreen, avoiding tanning. Adopting healthy food options like green tea, carrots, watermelons in your daily diet would lot helpful in avoiding cancer or any kind of skin disorders.

MYTH 2: Men age better than women

I really wish it’s true but it’s not. The ageing process may differ in both the gender but it will come eventually. Men’s face skin is 25% thicker than women’s skin. As men age, the thickness of skin starts decreasing, as it decreases deep fine lines and wrinkles are more common in men than women whose skin thickness remains constant even at the age of 50. Of course, lifestyle, food habits, skincare do play a vital role, but sunscreen is a must whenever you are going out even on a cloudy day always wear sunscreen. Usually, men don’t prefer wearing sunscreen which is a very bad habit that must be changed to avoid ageing.

MYTH 3: Washing your face a lot throughout your day will improve your skin quality.

Definitely not, washing your face 2-3 times a day is enough according to dermatologists around the world. Washing your face a lot will lead to developing more oil on your face in order to compensate for the dryness on your face. For normal and sensitive skin washing your face once a day and for oily skin twice is recommended. And don’t forget to wear moisturizer after face wash. Even if you have oily skin then a lightweight, non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores) moisturizer would do wonders to your skin.

MYTH 4: Men’s skincare products are just a marketing strategy

Nope. Men’s skin is very much different than women. Men have high collagen with 25% thickness on your face as compared to females. Due to such qualities, men’s skin is more acne-prone and can handle heavy products. Using men’s oriented products will surely make a difference. Because these products are manufactured keeping men’s skin need and texture in mind.

MYTH 5: Chest shaving is so cool

Chest shaving has never been good. Trim, always trim is a suitable answer. In shaving, the hair grows back thicker. Hair will be pointy, irritating, and feels like cactus liking till it grows back. The more you shave, the thicker it gets. Trimming is better and comfortable than shaving it doesn’t affect your hair thickness and gives a more groomed look.

MYTH 6: Using bar soap is good for face wash

No, most soaps contain alkaline and have a high pH level resulting in dryness. Soap should never be used for face wash. It strips the natural oil which you need for your skin and can also cause redness. A good cleanser should be used while washing the face. Our skin is acidic i.e our pH balance is between 4 and 6.5. Using anything high than 7 is alkaline is considered harmful that are soaps. So, the bottom line is soap should never be used on the face, always opt for a good cleanser.

MYTH 7: Age spots can only happen to older people.

There are no age spots, they called brown spots. It can occur at any age even in the younger generation. Long term exposure to the sun or a certain climate leads to enzymes in your skin to surface that causes brown spots. In order to prevent such disorder always use products that contain Vitamin-C or Arbutin (plant-extract). It keeps such irregularities at bay, giving your skin a glowy effect.

MYTH 8: Acne only occur in adolescence

That’s definitely not true. Acne, pimples can happen to any age ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s. The main reason for getting them just as same as in teenagers. Fluctuations in hormones, stress, use of heavy products, etc are some of the reasons. Retinoid cream and acne-prone cleanser are recommended to fight acne. Benzoyl Peroxide is a good option for acne treatment in adults. In some major cases, proper treatment from a certified dermatologist should be used.

MYTH 9: Oiling your hair can prevent baldness

No, Excessive oiling on your head will cause frizziness and breakage cause hair loss. Oil makes your scalp sticky which helps in accumulating dust and oil on your roots that causes hair fall. Massaging your head with few drops of oil once or twice a week is enough for hair.

MYTH 10: Coldwater closes your pores and hot water opens them

Absolutely not, pores are not a door that you can close and open whenever you want. No scientific evidence has been found which proves this theory. However, it does help in tightening your skin. Using cold water tightens your pores and hot water to loosen them. Washing your face actually gives you a poreless look. It also helps in keeping your pores from producing excess oil.

