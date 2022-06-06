15 Best skin brightening face wash that will restore your skin’s natural complexion

Highly effective skincare routine brings immense joy and comfort. And, there is no better way than kick starting and ending your day with the best skin brightening face wash. The face wash will not only take you on a glowy ride but will please you forever. From today onwards, you need not to purchase additional skin brightening skincare and makeup products because we have one on one skin brightening face wash that are more than enough to turn heads around.

Our top picks of skin brightening face wash

1. Lakme Blush & Glow Gel Face Wash- Buy Now

2. L'Oreal White Perfect Extraordinary Whip Deep Cleansing & Brightening Foam Face Wash- Buy Now

3. Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Facewash- Buy Now

4. O3+ Brightening & Whitening Face Wash with Cucumber and Aloe Vera Extracts- Buy Now

5. SkinKraft Gentle Facial Cleanser- Buy Now

6. Himalaya Radiant Glow Fairness Face Wash- Buy Now

7. RE' EQUIL Fruit AHA Face Wash for Skin Brightening- Buy Now

8. RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser- Buy Now

9. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash with Vitamin C and Turmeric for Skin Illumination- Buy Now

10. Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Facewash- Buy Now

In this article

1. Different skin types and recommended face wash

2. Best Skin brightening face wash

3. Benefits of using a skin brightening face wash

Today, you will get to know what power a skin brightening face wash comes with. It is not just a mere face wash, it is a magician that fulfills all of your dreamy appearances that too without the usage of makeup products. Before that, let's quickly glance over the different skin types and the skincare essential that you need.

Different types of skin require different pampering sessions. All types of the skin cannot be treated the same.

1. Dry skin: Face wash for dry skin in India to bid adieu to dry and patchy skin in no time

2. Oily skin: Best face wash for oily skin: Treat your acne & pimples effortlessly with these face washes

3. Normal skin: Face washes for glowing skin: Cleanse your face with THESE face wash for a youthful skin

4. Combination skin: Face wash for combination skin type under Rs 999 that’ll keep your skin acne-free and moisturised

5. Acne prone skin: Face wash for pimples: 8 Anti-acne cleansers for all skin types to help you achieve clear skin

Is there anything that we are missing? No worries! We have got it all covered.

Wish for a hydrated skin?

Check out: Foaming face washes that will give you clear, glowing & hydrated skin

Not yet reached the advisable age to use a face wash?

Check out: Best face wash for girls: Time to reveal the real glow with THESE power packed face wash

Wish to cleanse your pores?

Check out: Best pore cleansers in India under Rs 1799 for a flawless face and clear skin

To all the men out there..

Wish for a clean and clear skin?

Check out: Best face wash for men under Rs 599 for clean and clear skin

Love the presence of charcoal in your skincare regime?

Check out: Charcoal face wash for men under Rs 899 from Amazon

So are you set to swing through the goodness of the best skin brightening face wash? Roll your eyes over and add them to the cart before they are gone.

Here is a way to drool over your brightening skin post cleansing. These skin brightening face wash will help you in fluffing all of your luminous skin dreams that will last for a lifetime.

1. Lakme Blush & Glow Gel Face Wash

This gel face wash is a bombshell face wash that will take you to a trip to the strawberry land. It comes with a Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Skin Lightening Night Cream so that you can seal your glow without much effort. The fruity punch of the rich strawberry extracts will serve you with a replenished and moisturised skin that you always dreamt of.

Why pick Lakme Blush & Glow Gel Face Wash?

This gel face wash not only gives you a radiant glow but also will repair damaged skin. This skin brightening is highly effective and comes in a variety of fruit flavours to help you experience a fruity and refreshed cleansing session.

Price: Rs. 680

Deal: Rs. 535

2. L'Oreal White Perfect Extraordinary Whip Deep Cleansing & Brightening Foam Face Wash

This skin brightening face wash from L'oreal is an expert in removing daily impurities, dust, grime and makeup residues dwelling on your skin. L'Oreal White Perfect Extraordinary Whip Deep Cleansing & Brightening Foam Face Wash is fan’s favoruite as it helps in reducing facial dullness and making your skin yotuhful, brighter, tighter and more translucent.

Why pick L'Oreal White Perfect Extraordinary Whip Deep Cleansing & Brightening Foam Face Wash?

This foam face wash takes care of your skin with two main ingredients namely sea salts and bergamot extracts. These two ingredients bring out the best of your skin by removing every kind of impurity hampering your skin.

Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 980

3. Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Facewash

This Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Facewash is a masterpiece. It has exceptional powers that are hydrating and super gentle on skin. It works on the right path to help you bid adieu to dirt, excess oil and environmental impurities settled on your skin. This face wash comes with a brightening cream that completes your skincare regime with ease. Sink into the luxuriously rich and velvety soft day cream that helps in reducing dark spots and pigmentation marks, thus leaving your skin soft, supple and youthful.

Why pick Lotus Organics+ Precious Brightening Face wash?

With 4.8 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, this face wash requires no evidence to state its effectiveness. It contains everything that your skin needs and the cream that is formulated with SPF 20 serves you with much needed sun protection.

Price: Rs. 1,325

Deal: Rs. 1,126

4. O3+ Brightening & Whitening Face Wash with Cucumber and Aloe Vera Extracts

This brightening and whitening face wash hydrates and detoxifies your skin just the way you like. It reduces the visibility of uneven skin tone by brightening and whitening your skin with its professional formulas. With the plethora of nutritional benefits sourced by cucumber and aloe vera, this face wash is power packed with antioxidants and natural presence of Vitamins A,C and E.

Why pick O3+ Brightening & Whitening Face Wash with Cucumber and Aloe Vera Extracts?

This face wash is suitable for all skin types and needs no special care. It has a universal formula that suits all types of skin and works to brighten and whiten it till the fullest.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 585

5. SkinKraft Gentle Facial Cleanser

This brightening face wash is ideal for dry skin as it comes with aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal and papaya fruit extracts. This facial cleanser will delight you with its dollops of skin benefiting properties. It will give your face a fresh and much required glow post a tiring day. In addition to brightening and cleansing, this face wash will keep a check on the moisture loss of your skin. What’s more? This face wash minimises patches and stubborn marks and even outs your skin beautifully.

Why pick SkinKraft Gentle Facial Cleanser?

This face wash shows off its powers without bothering the natural skin barriers of your skin. It washes away all dirt, grime, dust without leaving your skin dry or dehydrated. What else proof do you need to add this skincare essential to your kitty? 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings speaks it all.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 339

6. Himalaya Radiant Glow Fairness Face Wash

Himalaya Radiant Glow Fairness Face Wash has a soap free and non-drying formula that you will definitely love. The luxurious herb known as kesar will help you attain a brighter and smoother complexion. It is also enriched with the presence of cucumber that acts as a toner. The antioxidants and few other ingredients will rejuvenate your skin and nourish it deeply.

Why pick Himalaya Radiant Glow Fairness Face Wash?

Wish to enhance your natural complexion? Himalaya Radiant Glow Fairness Face Wash will be your skin’s best friend. It offers everything that your dull and tired skin needs. The presence of kesar makes it lot more special and worth buying skincare products.

Price: Rs. 4,260

Deal: Rs. 1,310

7. RE' EQUIL Fruit AHA Face Wash for Skin Brightening

This face wash will help you improve your skin texture like magic. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles by keeping your skin hydrated and well moisturised. This face wash is formulated with the goodness of lemon, sugarcane and vaccinium myrtillus that all together enhances the ph level of your skin.

Why pick RE' EQUIL Fruit AHA Face Wash for Skin Brightening?

This face wash is a non-comedogenic face wash that is suitable for all skin types. The primary role of this face wash is to gently exfoliate and clean your face. This face wash does a splendid job without ripping off your skin’s natural oil.

Price: Rs. 450

Deal: Rs. 383

8. RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser

This brightening and exfoliating face wash cleanser is formulated with AHA, rice bran, rose and calendula. It will not only relieve your skin from dirt, impurities and dead skin cells but also exfoliate it thoroughly. If you wish to brighten your skin and flaunt a radiant complexion, RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser is your go-to skincare buddy.

Why pick RAS Luxury Oils Polish Up Brightening & Exfoliating Face Wash Cleanser?

This face wash penetrates deeper into your skin and reduces hyperpigmentation. It calms down redness and inflammation. The 4.7 stars ratings on Amazon and the positive feedback of the users are more than enough to speak about the goodness of this power packed face wash cleanser.

Price: Rs. 960

Deal: Rs. 816

9. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash with Vitamin C and Turmeric for Skin Illumination

This face wash brought to you by Mamaearth requires no introduction. The presence of natural ingredients and skin benefiting properties speaks for themselves. This face effectively promotes even skin tone, promotes free radicals and gives your skin a natural glow.

Why pick Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Wash with Vitamin C and Turmeric for Skin Illumination?

This face wash not only brightens your skin but also fights sun damage. The anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties of this face wash prevents your skin from getting damages from harmful environmental pollutants. With 4 out of 5 stars ratings, this face wash ranks higher in the favourite list of the consumers.

Price: Rs. 399

Deal: Rs. 318

10. Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Face wash

This face wash clarifies your skin magnificently. Garnier being a brand that never disappoints brings forth this Vitamin C enriched face wash to cleanse and brighten your skin. It is one of the best face washes for daily use that is pocket friendly and worth appreciating.

Why pick Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Face wash?

This Garnier Bright Complete Vitamin C Face wash is no exception in offering everything that your skin requires. This face wash also has 0.2 percent of salicylic acid which is known for reducing acne by exfoliating the skin and keeping the pores clean. The 4.3 out of 5 stars ratings screens out the goodness that this face wash is formulated with.

Price: Rs. 480

Deal: Rs. 359

11. Bi-Luma Advance Skin Brightening Face wash

Bi-Luma Advance Skin Brightening Face wash comes with Vitamin E and aloe vera for evening your skin tone and dark spots. It visibly brightens your skin and hydrates it thoroughly. The soap free formula of this face wash makes this face wash a must have skin brightening skincare essential.

Why pick Bi-Luma Advance Skin Brightening Face wash?

This skin brightening face wash comes with Vitamin E enriched beads for glowing skin. It has a gel-like texture that easily glides on your skin and makes it supple and smoother. It belongs to the family of cetaphil and thus requires no more introduction.

Price: Rs. 625

Deal: Rs. 465

12. Epishine Advanced Skin Whitening and Brightening Face Wash

This face wash has a creamy feel that cleanses your skin and effectively removes pore impurities. The deep cleansing action improves the complexion of your skin. We are sure you will love the creamy luxurious feel of this face wash that contains mild globules to make your skin feel a little more better and brighter.

Why pick Epishine Advanced Skin Whitening and Brightening Face Wash?

This face wash is all that you need to brighten and smoothen your skin complexion. It contains Vitamin C, E, D, kojic acid and nicotinamide to refresh you completely.

Price: Rs. 998

Deal: Rs. 898

13. Aureana Luminos Brightening Face Wash

This brightening face wash has no sulphate and no paraben. It just stimulates new skin cells and makes you drool over a brighter complexion. It sheds dead skin cells and helps to diminish discolouration and dark age spots.

Why pick Aureana Luminos Brightening Face Wash?

This skin brightening face wash will help you to keep your skin moisturised, hydrated and cool. This face wash contains natural whitening ingredients that reduce melanin production which helps in stimulating new skin cells, making the skin look fresh and healthy.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 560

14. The Billbergia Saffron And Turmeric Face Wash

The Billbergia Saffron And Turmeric Face Wash is a natural and vegan face wash that will pamper your skin thoroughly. It is ideal for skin brightening and glow enhancement. With ingredients such as Vitamin E, pro-Vitamin B5, niacinamide, aloe vera and licorice extract, this face wash aids in enhancing your skin radiance seamlessly.

Why pick The Billbergia Saffron And Turmeric Face Wash?

This face wash builds healthy glow and shine. It gently exfoliates your skin and reduces the effects of skin tanning. It promotes even skin tone. It shields the skin from the harsh external environment without causing any harm. It is best suitable for removing sun tan and brightening the skin.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 449

15. The Face Shop Rice water Bright Cleansing foam

This face wash is a cleansing foam that will brighten your skin just the way you like. It contains moringa oil for moisturisation, rice water for brightening the skin and soapwort for deep cleansing. It washes off impurities and makes your skin feel youthful and supple.

Why pick The Face Shop Rice water Bright Cleansing foam?

Rice water is the milky-white water enriched with Vitamin B and minerals, obtained after rinsing rice. It is one of the most favorite traditional beauty treatments among women. Thus, the presence of rice water makes this face wash a must have.

Price: Rs. 749

Deal: Rs. 649

We can’t wait to see all dolled up in the most natural way. Why do you need to layer skin brightening makeup products when you have the skin brightening face wash at your hands? The bombshell properties and life enhancing skin benefits will surely compel you to flaunt a no-makeup look almost everyday. Go and turn heads around with a flawless skin that you always dreamt of. Before that lets peep into the dollop of skin benefits that face wash has to offer.

Following are the benefits of using a skin brightening face wash in yoru day to day life.

1. It cleanses your skin.

2. It strengthens your skin.

3. It brightens your skin tone.

4. It moisturises your skin.

5. It rejuvenates your skin.

6. It restores your skin’s natural complexion.

7. It repairs damaged skin.

8. It replenishes your skin.

9. It nourishes your skin by vanishing dead skin cleans.

10. It opens clogged pores and protects the skin barriers.

Skin brightening face wash has become a necessity especially to fulfill your dream of attaining youthful and supple skin. Investing in the best skin brightening face wash can be your number one decision you make for your skin. With the right care and nourishment, your skin is soon going to look picture perfect.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

