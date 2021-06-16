Sonam Kapoor Ahuja loves her opulent box bags and makes us want to snag them all

Make people stop and stare a little more at your box bag. Here’s how to own every moment like actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja so you can create a box full of memories.

From a style perspective, there isn’t anything that can be termed superfluous when describing Bollywood actress Ahuja’s wardrobe. If you think a mini bag is a useless affair to invest in, take a look at her Instagram and tell us if you still believe it holds no power or charm. Her love for fashion is highly infectious and is sure to leave everyone around her floored. When in doubt on how to do any style right, turn to her to be the ideal guru. From her penchant for bucket bags, clutches, and box bags, there isn’t a day she hasn’t brought the A-game to the table in all forms of hues and patterns.

You may have distanced yourself with your favourite bunch of bags but we all know an opulent-looking bag can always never go wrong. Perfectly complements your outfit so it’s a well-deserved investment. The Neerja star favours box bags and if you haven’t made one yours yet, take a look through this fail-safe edit. It mimics a suitcase structure but smaller in size and a lot handier. Although box bags or commonly referred to as “trunk bags” may not give you ample space to stash everything around you, it still holds an allure of its own for it can add a boss babe vibe to your overall look before you take on the day.

3 colours to fall in love with. A colour play only the Aisha starlet can do it like the vintage queen. While she opted for the ivory double-breasted jacket and pleated skirt, she paired it with a turtleneck red full-sleeved top and boots. Something that stole a heart a little more was the blue trunk bag that was outlined with criss-cross lines in black by S’uvimol.

Another day, another slay in everything black. Sonam donned an Anarkali and layered it up with a bandhej jacket and a trench coat. Yes, there’s no such thing as too many layers when you’re dressing up. She sealed the look with a black box bag by Mark Cross.

A red co-ord outfit with a dash of white? This says two for tango like nothing else. The Zoya Factor actress opted for a white box bag by Anqi. It bore a handle and accents in gold. Best suited for a formal event.

Going out on a date? Make it a day to remember with everything eye-soothing. Think of a creme maxi-length dress, a brown leather trunk bag, and ankle-strap stilettos.

Suit up style top-notch! The Veere Di Wedding star dressed up in an off-white striped blazer and clubbed it with a black suit. The mini red box bag by L’afshar is worth a steal. Isn’t it?

Which box bag did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding ready outfits were ALWAYS about playing it pretty: Here’s the proof you need

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×