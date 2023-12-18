10 Best Priyanka Chopra movies that are too hard to miss: Fashion to Dil Dhadakne Do

At the tender age of 18, Priyanka Chopra clinched the Miss World title, marking the commencement of a legacy that remains unparalleled to this day. Her journey in Bollywood commenced in 2003, with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and since then, there has been no looking back for this trailblazer. Priyanka's cinematic journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication, versatility, and relentless efforts that have propelled her to the pinnacle of success.

Throughout her illustrious career, Priyanka has portrayed iconic and highly acclaimed characters, contributing to numerous commercial successes. Amidst a lineup of Hollywood projects, including the upcoming Heads of State, Priyanka's contributions to Hindi cinema remain unforgettable. Here's a compilation of some of the best movies the Desi Girl has graced with her presence.

Priyanka Chopra Bollywood movies list to keep you entertained:

1. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance

History/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Prakash R Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Prakash R Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Bajirao Mastani stands as an epic period film, unraveling the tale of Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai yet captivated by the allure of Mastani. Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Kashi in the movie is nothing short of a masterpiece, stealing the show and earning acclaim as one of her finest performances to date. The film also achieved significant success at the box office.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of a cruise trip, Dil Dhadakne Do unfolds the narrative of a dysfunctional family. PC illuminated the screen with her portrayal of Ayesha Mehra. The movie garnered acclaim for its stellar acting performances and proved to be a commercial success, earning its well-deserved spot as a must-watch on any Priyanka Chopra movie list.

3. Mary Kom (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama

Biography/Sports/Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa

Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa Director: Omung Kumar

Omung Kumar Writer: Saiwyn Quadras,

Saiwyn Quadras, Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Priyanka stepped into the shoes of the boxing legend Mary Kom in her biopic, premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. The film not only resonated with audiences but also garnered praise from critics, particularly for PC's nuanced performance.

4. Barfi (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta

Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Barfi, Priyanka took on the role of Jhilmil, an autistic woman who finds love with a deaf-mute man. The film earned widespread acclaim, particularly for its exceptional acting performances, and enjoyed success at the box office.

5. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Comedy

Thriller/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Vivaan Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah

Priyanka Chopra, Vivaan Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Matthew Robbins

Vishal Bhardwaj, Matthew Robbins Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka embodied the character of a femme fatale, driven by a hunger for love and entangled in the mysterious murders of her husbands. This role marked a milestone in the actress's career, earning her immense acclaim.

6. Kaminey (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte

Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sabrina Dhawan, Abhishek Chaubey, Supratik Sen

Vishal Bhardwaj, Sabrina Dhawan, Abhishek Chaubey, Supratik Sen Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Kaminey, Priyanka brought to life one of her most endearing characters, set against the backdrop of the underworld and chronicling the lives of twin brothers. The film not only garnered a positive response in terms of reviews but also achieved good collections.

7. Fashion (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins

2 hours 47 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan

Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar Writer: Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari

Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Fashion stands as one of the best movies of Priyanka Chopra, offering a glimpse into the world of the Indian fashion industry. Portraying the character of Meghna Mathur, an ambitious supermodel, Priyanka delivered an iconic performance that earned her the prestigious National Award and numerous other accolades.

8. Don (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins

2 hours 51 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Don, Priyanka transformed into the formidable Junglee Billi, Roma, infiltrating the underworld to avenge her brother's demise. PC's commanding screen presence and her brilliant execution of action sequences undoubtedly secure the film a prominent spot on the list of Priyanka Chopra's best movies.

9. Krrish (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 54 mins

2 hours 54 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Action/Sci-Fi

Action/Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah

Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Writer: Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, Akarsh Khurana, Rakesh Roshan

Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, Akarsh Khurana, Rakesh Roshan Year of release: 2006

In the realm of Priyanka Chopra's hit movies, the superhero extravaganza Krrish shines brightly. Priyanka took on the role of a journalist aiming to capitalize on Krishna, a man endowed with extraordinary powers, only to find herself falling in love with him.

10. Aitraaz (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller

Romance/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan Writer: Shiraz Ahmed, Shyam Goel

Shiraz Ahmed, Shyam Goel Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Priyanka marked a significant breakthrough in her career with the compelling portrayal of the antagonist Soniya Roy in the movie Aitraaz. In a role that showcased her as an ambitious woman accusing an employee of sexual harassment, Priyanka not only earned critical acclaim but also achieved box office success.

