10 Best Priyanka Chopra movies that are too hard to miss: Fashion to Dil Dhadakne Do
Priyanka Chopra's filmography is truly a treasure trove, showcasing her versatility and talent. Here's a compilation of some of her best Bollywood movies that are absolute must-watches.
At the tender age of 18, Priyanka Chopra clinched the Miss World title, marking the commencement of a legacy that remains unparalleled to this day. Her journey in Bollywood commenced in 2003, with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and since then, there has been no looking back for this trailblazer. Priyanka's cinematic journey is a testament to her unwavering dedication, versatility, and relentless efforts that have propelled her to the pinnacle of success.
Throughout her illustrious career, Priyanka has portrayed iconic and highly acclaimed characters, contributing to numerous commercial successes. Amidst a lineup of Hollywood projects, including the upcoming Heads of State, Priyanka's contributions to Hindi cinema remain unforgettable. Here's a compilation of some of the best movies the Desi Girl has graced with her presence.
Priyanka Chopra Bollywood movies list to keep you entertained:
1. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Prakash R Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Bajirao Mastani stands as an epic period film, unraveling the tale of Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai yet captivated by the allure of Mastani. Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Kashi in the movie is nothing short of a masterpiece, stealing the show and earning acclaim as one of her finest performances to date. The film also achieved significant success at the box office.
2. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
Set against the backdrop of a cruise trip, Dil Dhadakne Do unfolds the narrative of a dysfunctional family. PC illuminated the screen with her portrayal of Ayesha Mehra. The movie garnered acclaim for its stellar acting performances and proved to be a commercial success, earning its well-deserved spot as a must-watch on any Priyanka Chopra movie list.
3. Mary Kom (2014)
- Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Sports/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumaar, Sunil Thapa
- Director: Omung Kumar
- Writer: Saiwyn Quadras,
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Priyanka stepped into the shoes of the boxing legend Mary Kom in her biopic, premiered at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival. The film not only resonated with audiences but also garnered praise from critics, particularly for PC's nuanced performance.
4. Barfi (2012)
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta
- Year of release: 2012
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Barfi, Priyanka took on the role of Jhilmil, an autistic woman who finds love with a deaf-mute man. The film earned widespread acclaim, particularly for its exceptional acting performances, and enjoyed success at the box office.
5. 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)
- Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Vivaan Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Matthew Robbins
- Year of release: 2011
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In 7 Khoon Maaf, Priyanka embodied the character of a femme fatale, driven by a hunger for love and entangled in the mysterious murders of her husbands. This role marked a milestone in the actress's career, earning her immense acclaim.
6. Kaminey (2009)
- Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte
- Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
- Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Sabrina Dhawan, Abhishek Chaubey, Supratik Sen
- Year of release: 2009
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Kaminey, Priyanka brought to life one of her most endearing characters, set against the backdrop of the underworld and chronicling the lives of twin brothers. The film not only garnered a positive response in terms of reviews but also achieved good collections.
7. Fashion (2008)
- Running Time: 2 hours 47 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, Arbaaz Khan
- Director: Madhur Bhandarkar
- Writer: Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, Anuraadha Tewari
- Year of release: 2008
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Fashion stands as one of the best movies of Priyanka Chopra, offering a glimpse into the world of the Indian fashion industry. Portraying the character of Meghna Mathur, an ambitious supermodel, Priyanka delivered an iconic performance that earned her the prestigious National Award and numerous other accolades.
8. Don (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Isha Koppikar, Boman Irani
- Director: Farhan Akhtar
- Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar
- Year of release: 2006
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video
In Don, Priyanka transformed into the formidable Junglee Billi, Roma, infiltrating the underworld to avenge her brother's demise. PC's commanding screen presence and her brilliant execution of action sequences undoubtedly secure the film a prominent spot on the list of Priyanka Chopra's best movies.
9. Krrish (2006)
- Running Time: 2 hours 54 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Sci-Fi
- Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah
- Director: Rakesh Roshan
- Writer: Robin Bhatt, Sachin Bhowmick, Honey Irani, Akarsh Khurana, Rakesh Roshan
- Year of release: 2006
In the realm of Priyanka Chopra's hit movies, the superhero extravaganza Krrish shines brightly. Priyanka took on the role of a journalist aiming to capitalize on Krishna, a man endowed with extraordinary powers, only to find herself falling in love with him.
10. Aitraaz (2004)
- Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor
- Director: Abbas-Mustan
- Writer: Shiraz Ahmed, Shyam Goel
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Priyanka marked a significant breakthrough in her career with the compelling portrayal of the antagonist Soniya Roy in the movie Aitraaz. In a role that showcased her as an ambitious woman accusing an employee of sexual harassment, Priyanka not only earned critical acclaim but also achieved box office success.
