Arbaaz Khan finds Giorgia Andriani's interviews on their breakup before his marriage with Sshura 'inappropriate'

Arbaaz Khan, a contentedly married man, consistently showers love on his newlywed wife, Sshura Khan. Their union took place on December 24 in an intimate ceremony held at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence. However, around the same period, Arbaaz's former girlfriend, Giorgia Andriani, spoke in length about their breakup, a move the Dabangg actor deemed unwarranted and inappropriate. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Arbaaz commented on the timing of Giorgia's discussions about their past relationship and breakup.

Arbaaz Khan parted ways with Giorgia Andriani a year and a half prior to meeting Sshura

In December 2023, just days before Arbaaz Khan's wedding to Sshura Khan, Giorgia Andriani shared insights into her breakup with him after a four-year relationship. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she revealed that the decision to part ways was mutual, stemming from differing perspectives on their future plans and life in general. Despite the separation, Giorgia emphasized that she maintains a strong friendship with the actor-producer and holds him in high regard.

However, in a recent conversation, Arbaaz clarified that while some recent interviews may imply that things were amicable until the end, this is not the case. He expressed regret at having to provide clarification but clarified that his previous relationship had ended nearly one and a half years before he met his current wife, Sshura. He emphasized that there was a significant gap of about a year and a half, during which he was not involved with anyone until he began dating Sshura, highlighting the reality of the situation.

According to him, it was inappropriate for Giorgia to discuss their relationship in public, especially two years after their breakup. He expressed discomfort with the timing of her comments, considering they coincided with his wedding and occurred post-marriage. The Freaky Ali actor stated, "The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage seems a little inappropriate. If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn't have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now doesn't seem right."

Arbaaz believes Giorgia should have refrained from discussing their relationship publicly. For him, personal relationships should remain private. He suggested that Giorgia could have chosen to let bygones be bygones and, when asked about it, simply acknowledged their past relationship without delving into details. Arbaaz emphasized that it was unnecessary for her to bring up their past relationship, especially given his impending marriage.

He concluded by expressing his uncertainty about what may have motivated someone to discuss their past relationship publicly. Nevertheless, he emphasized that all is well now and wished the best for everyone involved. The Fashion actor acknowledged that both he and Giorgia had moved on long ago, but he felt that the timing of the interviews, without providing a clear timeline of their separation, was not ideal. He stressed the importance of being mindful and careful when discussing such matters, as they involve other individuals.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora, and the couple separated in 2017. They are currently co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan.

