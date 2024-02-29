Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘can’t wait’ to see cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is poised to step into the glitz and glamor of the entertainment industry with her upcoming appearance in Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Kareena Kapoor Khan, expressing her enthusiasm for her cousin, eagerly declared her anticipation to witness Riddhima's debut on the reality series.

On this leap day, February 29th, the much-anticipated Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives was unveiled, revealing an exciting lineup of new cast members, including none other than Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside the announcement, a captivating first look was released, showcasing Riddhima in a truly stunning avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima’s cousin, wasted no time in taking to Instagram Stories to share her exhilaration. Alongside the shared first look, Kareena affectionately penned, “Fab Ridz @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial (heart eye emojis) Can’t wait to see you.”

Adding to the excitement, the cast of Season 3 welcomes two more fresh faces: Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi. They will be joining the seasoned lineup of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who have already graced the screens in the first two seasons of the show.

Karan Johar, the producer of the series, took to Instagram to unveil the stunning looks of the seven ladies. Notably, there was a clear distinction between them: the new faces stood on one side, exuding charm in shades of blue, while the original cast stood opposite, adorned in striking red outfits.

Karan's caption captured the essence perfectly, stating, “It’s now 7 times the drama, spice & absolute fabulousness! Ready or not, these fierce ladies are coming soon in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, only on Netflix!”

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The first two seasons of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured appearances from a myriad of Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many more.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix, the release date for the third season is yet to be announced, keeping fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this glamorous saga.

