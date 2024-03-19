PICS: Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with hubby Nick Jonas; plays with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra epitomizes versatility, captivating audiences in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Her career successes are paralleled only by the love and joy that fill her personal life. The enchanting wedding with Nick Jonas in Udaipur remains a cherished memory, and the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022, further enriched their fairy tale love story.

Continuously sharing snippets of their lives with fans and followers on social media, the couple is currently enjoying quality family time in India. Priyanka recently shared glimpses into their treasured moments spent together.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys precious moments with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share pictures of precious family moments with her husband and daughter. In the first image, she basks in the sunlight with breathtaking pristine waters in the background, resting her head on Nick Jonas' shoulder as they unwind. The following photo captures an endearing mother-daughter moment as Priyanka lifts Malti Marie joyfully in the air.

In the next clip, the little one gleefully plays in the beach sand, running around with boundless energy. Subsequent photos depict Nick and Priyanka simply enjoying the serene ambiance as the sun sets, relishing the tranquil moments. Take a glimpse into their cherished time together:

Advertisement

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous entrance in India, accompanied by her and Nick Jonas’ adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding happiness as they posed cheerfully for the eager paparazzi. The Dostana actress shared with the paps that she is embarking on a 10-day visit to her homeland.

Recently, Nick also joined his wife and daughter in India, embracing his role as a devoted husband and father. Prior to their trip to India, the family enjoyed some quality time in Dubai. Radiant and brimming with smiles, the trio captured their joyful moments in a cheerful selfie, as shared by the Fashion actress's manager.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra shared exact moment she knew Nick Jonas was the one; 'He's my hype guy'