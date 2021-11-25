EXCLUSIVE: Divya Khosla Kumar on her comfortable yet stylish looks, what she'd never wear & more

Actor, singer, producer, director, wife and mother, Divya Khosla Kumar has certainly struck a chord with her work. The star is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Satyamev Jayate 2 where she stars opposite John Abraham. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Divya talked about her fashion statements, comfort zone and much more.

Both, on and off screen, Divya's fashion statement has made a mark. In her upcoming film, the actress has some noteworthy desi looks that she sat and decided upon with celebrity stylist, Akshay Tyagi, the star told us, since had to fit the part of a girl from Lucknow. But does she prefer desi outfits even off-screen, we are curious to know. "I'm totally into Indian wear and an Indian girl at heart. Not sarees particularly, but I'm more into salwar suits," shares the singer.

The 34-year-old actor also revealed that she's a fan of bright and loud shades and has now reached a place in her life where she doesn't wear outfits she's not comfortable in. "I have to agree with the outfit," says Divya. "I have reached a stage where I don't let anybody pile on an outfit even though I'm not comfortable. I wear things I'm comfortable and happy in. Once you feel happy about what you're wearing everything falls in place," reveals the star who also isn't big on makeup. Blessed with flawless skin, Divya prefers to not sport makeup in her normal day-to-today life and only wears it when the occasion calls for decking up.

Watch the entire video of Divya talking about her fashion choices and upcoming film here!

While the actress seems to have experimented with everything in terms of outfits, we are keen to know the one thing she'd be opposed to. "Animal prints is something that never attracted me," she admits and adds that she prefers sticking to colours.

