EXCLUSIVE: Meezaan Jafri reveals challenges faced filming 'most difficult' scene in Yaariyan 2

Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri starring Yaariyan 2 is set to release in one day. Ahead of its release, the cast of the film sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla where they opened up on various topics along with what their favorite films based on friendship. During the interaction, Meezaan revealed the challenges he faced while shooting for the most difficult scene in the upcoming Yaariyan 2.

Meezaan Jafri reveals challenges faced filming most difficult scene in Yaariyan 2

During the exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the cast of Yaariyan 2 was asked to share the most difficult scene to shoot for the film. Meezaan Jafri started, "For me, it was the bridge scene personally. Before I run there's a full sequence where I actually go to you know there's a continuation between me and the other girl because it was a very long dialogue from the beginning running all the way out there, then doing all those little things with her in the middle and you're taking pauses at the right time and then again so it's a very long shot."

He further added, "It was extremely hot, straight sun, and the thing is that because we had to cut the light which is why they put a flag right here and the flag they had to put on wheels. So me and the girl who is doing it with me, we had to maintain the same amount of distance from the flag while trying to ealk like super fast and the guy who's holding the flag was like running behind with it so that became very difficult to shoot and me to remember the rhythm and also the dialogues, and the gestures and all of it so it became quote complicated."

Recently, Meezaan Jafri also shared in a statement his experience of riding a Dirt Bike for the first time. The actor said that riding a Dirt Bike is very different than riding a regular bike.

Meanwhile, Yaariyan 2 is set to release tomorrow, October 20.

