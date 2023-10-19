EXCLUSIVE: Yaariyan 2 star Divya Khosla Kumar enjoys both acting and directing; calls film sets 'happy place'

One of the highly anticipated upcoming films Yaariyan 2, starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, has generated significant buzz before its release. The trailer, which was released earlier, has greatly heightened the excitement surrounding the film.

Divya Khosla Kumar began her acting career at 17 with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, then shifted to directing, and now she's chosen to return to acting. Recently, during an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Divya Khosla Kumar opened up on her journey as an actor-director.

Recently, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divya Khosla Kumar, who was accompanied by her Yaariyan 2 co-stars Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, and Yash Dasgupta, spoke about her journey as an actor-director. Divya revealed that when she entered the entertainment industry, she had limited knowledge, coming from Delhi with no prior understanding of acting, directing, editing, cinematography, or related aspects. As she began working, she discovered the vast amount of knowledge to acquire.

She added, “Just my inner hunger and inner quest to learn and grow more in life led me to whatever I’ve done.” She further mentioned that there's a significant journey ahead with much more to learn. Every day is valuable as she is continually pursuing her passion and a “hunger” for greater knowledge and improvement.

She called the film sets her "happy place" and mentioned that she enjoys both acting and directing, finding it incredibly satisfying when she's performing or directing on the sets. She added, “Direction gives me a lot of creative satisfaction and I think so does acting and I enjoy both facets of it. I just love being on the sets, it’s my happiest place.”

About Yaariyan 2’s trailer

The trailer of Yaariyan 2 begins by introducing Divya Khosla Kumar's character, Ladli, who is portrayed as a dreamer who later gets married. The trailer also presents Yash Dasgupta's bold character, Shikhar, and Pearl V Puri's dedicated character, Bajju. The trailer provides a peek into the intricate love lives of these three cousins and their close bond. It delves into how Ladli's marriage impacts their relationship and highlights three intricate love stories characterized by heartbreak, pain, romance, drama, and friendship.

Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri in lead roles, Yaariyan 2 is all set to hit the big screen tomorrow, October 20.

