Yaariyan 2 movie poster

Yaariyan 2

Hindi

Comedy
Drama
Romance
Musical

20 Oct 2023 | U/A | 122 Mins

Yaariyan 2 Movie Review: Divya Khosla Kumar starrer is quite filmy but loses its way in the second hour

Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri led Yaariyan 2, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Supru is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film Bangalore Days.

by Rishil Jogani

Updated on Oct 20, 2023   |  04:13 PM IST
Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri

Yaariyan 2 is the story of three siblings and their changed lives once they come to Mumbai (Credit: T-Series)

  • Yaariyan 2 is the story of 3 siblings and their changed lives once they come to Mumbai
Name: Yaariyan 2

Cast: Meezaan Jaffrey,Priya Prakash Varrier,Divya Khosla Kumar,Warina Hussain,Pearl V Puri

Rating: 2.5

Plot:

Laadli Chibber (Divya Khosla Kumar), Shikhar Randhawa (Meezaan Jafri) and Bajrang Das Khatri (Pearl V Puri) are three cousins who share a very loving relationship. Laadli marries Abhay to keep her mother's word and shifts to Mumbai. Bajrang, for career growth opportunities, and Shikhar, to find work after facing a ban from bike racing, also move to Mumbai. The new city brings with it new challenges. Laadli and Abhay constantly fail to make their marriage work, Bajrang goes through heartbreak and Shekhar finds it difficult to cope with the fact that he can no longer race, only to make him a pessimist. The story that follows, shows how the three navigate through their changed lives and find reasons to be happy.

What works:

Yaariyan 2 has its heart at the right place. The story and its conflicts are meaningful. It is filmy and reminds of a simpler time. The songs are very good to hear as well. The poorly cut trailer did disservice to a reasonable film.

What doesn't:

Yaariyan 2 is lengthy, especially towards the second half where it feels like a slog. The editing had to be a lot more sharper. The screenplay is scattered. The dialogues are mostly bad.

Watch the Yaariyan 2 Trailer

Yaariyan 2 Acting Performances:

Divya Khosla Kumar as Laadli Chibber is just alright in her timid character. However, she can come off as irritating in a few scenes. Meezaan Jafri as Shikhar Randhawa is good and very dependable. Pearl V Puri as Bajrang Das Khatri is the pick of the actors. His performance is very nice. He is able to show vulnerability in heartbreak sequences, very well. Yash Das Gupta as Abhay Singh Katyal plays his role with great restraint. Anaswara Rajan as Ikrooh Awasthi is sweet and endearing to watch. It's wonderful to see Warina Hussain back. Other characters in the film are decent.

Yaariyan 2 Final Verdict:

Yaariyan 2 could have been an enjoyably filmy Bollywood film but it feel lengthy, especially in the second hour. A few redeeming performances and good songs can make Yaariyan 2 a decent film for those who enjoy the filmy-ness in Bollywood films.

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func...

Credits: Pinkvilla

