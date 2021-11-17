EXCLUSIVE: Divya Khosla Kumar wants to do a comedy film; Reacts to reports of working with John Abraham again

Divya Khosla Kumar is all set to make her big screen comeback as an actress with Milap Mlian Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the kind of roles she wants to do. “I want to be very versatile. I would love to do a comedy film as of now as there were some comic moments in Satyameva Jayate 2. John and I had those scenes and Milap saw both of us perform, and we were so bang on with the timing, he was very impressed. So I would love to do a comedy film, but I would like to be really versatile in the scripts that I pick up,” states Diivya.

In Satyameva Jayate 2, she has worked with John Abraham. Talking about her experience of working with the actor, Divya shares, “John is very easy to work with. He is very dedicated, and very hardworking. For a 5 am shift he would always come on time, and that’s exactly how I am too. So everybody, like John, Milap and me - the entire unit worked with so much dedication for the film. I completely gelled with John and we share a very good friendship. We are very comfortable with each other and that’s also how the chemistry translated onto the screen.”

There are rumours that John and Divya might pair up again for a Mukesh Bhatt film. Is there any truth to that? “I can’t reveal anything at all,” Divya keeps it short. Meanwhile, Divya had made her feature film directorial debut with Yaariyan in 2014. Is there a sequel of it on the cards? “I won’t reveal anything again,” she laughs.

