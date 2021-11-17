EXCLUSIVE: Divya Khosla Kumar plays politician in Satyameva Jayate 2: ‘Saw few speeches like of Smriti Irani’

After making her Hindi film debut with Anil Sharma’s Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Divya Khosla Kumar will be making her big screen comeback with Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her long break from acting. “When I came to Mumbai initially I was just a 17-year-old kid, and suddenly in the first few months since I shifted here I got a big film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. I had no acting background, nobody from my family was in this field and I knew nothing,” says Divya, who wanted to learn more about the craft.

She further adds, “So I decided to go behind the camera, learn direction and I learnt cinematography too. Then I started directing videos which became big hits, so I got encouraged and directed my first film, Yaariyan, which was a big hit. So it’s been like a training ground for me and I have just been learning and growing. I never shifted to this city thinking that I want to become an actor or a director. I just shifted because I used to model in Delhi and I thought the opportunities here are better. So suddenly when I was given a big film where I knew nothing I was just kind of an Alice in Wonderland,” laughs Divya, adding that she has always loved being on the set.

“It’s my happy place and gives me so much satisfaction. So after Sanam Re released in 2016, I was looking at acting opportunities. Right now it's such a brilliant time for actors in the industry as such amazing scripts are being written. So in 2019, when Milap came to me and told me about it, assuring that I have a meaty, strong part (in Satyameva Jayate 2), I thanked God for answering my prayers,” Divya smiles.

Divya plays a politician in the film. Talking about her role, she states, “Once Milap told me (about the role), I did watch a few politicians’ speeches like of Smriti Irani, and a few more. But I never really followed anybody for this role. I wanted to build Vidya (her character) on her own. She is a girl from Lucknow, who is very strong. So what was challenging for me was that I am totally unlike her. I am a very emotional girl, not as strong as she is. So that was challenging for me to become her, and now I can guarantee that when you see Vidya on screen you will find me nowhere.”

