As GTA 6 fever continues to excite the gaming community, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Rockstar Games' next blockbuster installment.

With the frenzy of rumors and speculations swirling around the highly anticipated title, GTA 6, gamers and enthusiasts have already voiced their opinions on the features they don't want in GTA 6. Here are 5 things that GTA 6 does not need in the game:

#5. Unrestricted Changing of Character's Clothing

In GTA 5, players have the freedom to dress the three protagonists as they see fit, but once players switch characters, their clothes often change, undermining the effort put into customization.

Fans are looking for GTA 6 to address this issue by ensuring that character outfits remain consistent, allowing for a more immersive and rewarding experience when customizing characters.

#4.FPP (First-Person Perspective) Camera with Limitations

GTA 5 introduced a first-person camera perspective, a feature that brought a fresh and immersive experience to the game. However, some players found the implementation to be cumbersome due to constraints such as vehicle deformation, narrow field of view (FOV), and head-bobbing effects that led to discomfort and motion sickness.

Fans hope that GTA 6 either improves upon these limitations or offers a more seamless first-person experience.

#3. Countless Bugs Due to a Rushed Release

One of the biggest concerns for gamers is the potential for a rushed release of GTA 6, which could result in a game filled with bugs and technical issues.

Learning from past experiences with other game launches, fans are wary of a hasty release that compromises the overall quality of the game. A polished and well-tested product is preferred over a rushed and buggy release.

#2. Simplified Vehicle Damage

While GTA 5 boasts impressive vehicle damage physics, the release of the enhanced edition for PS4, Xbox One, and PC saw a reduction in crash deformation due to the implementation of the first-person camera.

This change made vehicle damage feel less impactful, resulting in less challenging and, ultimately, less enjoyable driving experiences. Fans anticipate that GTA 6 will reintroduce more realistic and impactful vehicle damage mechanics to enhance the overall gameplay.

#1. Futuristic Vehicles

The introduction of futuristic vehicles in GTA Online, such as the Deluxo and Oppressor Mk II, caused a rift within the community due to their overpowered nature. Players found these vehicles disruptive and often exploited their capabilities, leading to an imbalance in the game.

Therefore, fans are hoping that GTA 6 steers clear of adding futuristic vehicles that may compromise the gameplay experience.

