Black Myth: Wukong Drops Almost Two Million Players on Steam After Breaking Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077’s Records

Black Myth: Wukong has made a huge splash on the Steam platform, shattering records and outpacing some of the biggest names in gaming in just a few hours. This single-player action RPG quickly soared to the top, becoming the most-played game on Steam with an incredible player count exceeding 1,249,525 in under two hours after its release.

This remarkable feat has propelled Black Myth: Wukong into the hall of fame for all-time record Steam launches, leaving behind notable titles such as Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, and Cyberpunk 2077.

With its astonishing initial success, Black Myth: Wukong has set its sights on even loftier accomplishments. The game is now eyeing Dota 2's concurrent numbers, which it is expected to surpass as the news about its meteoric rise spreads across the internet.

The game's engaging narrative, immersive world-building, and challenging gameplay mechanics earned it a solid 8/10 rating in early reviews. Described as a refreshing adaptation of a beloved literary classic, Black Myth: Wukong was hailed as a bold step forward in the action RPG genre, setting itself apart from its predecessors like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077.

But, the question on everyone's mind is whether Black Myth: Wukong can overtake the concurrent numbers of PUBG and Palworld, both of which set impressive records in January 2018 and January 2024.

The game's success was evident as it soared to a peak of 2,223,179 concurrent players on Steam at 2pm UTC, marking a monumental achievement for the developers

Despite the multiplayer advantage held by these games, Black Myth: Wukong's ability to rapidly amass players, especially in China where the majority of the world is still asleep, makes a record-breaking climb seem entirely plausible.

As Black Myth: Wukong continues its monumental ascent, it's evident that its impact on the gaming community is unprecedented and historic. The game's swift rise to fame has captured the attention of gamers worldwide, and its potential to rewrite the record books for concurrent players on Steam.

However, the rapid decline in player numbers became apparent as the day progressed, with the player count dropping to 290,791 by 9pm UTC. This substantial decrease in players can be attributed to the impact of different time zones and audience demographics on Steam's charts.

The game's strong support in China, where it draws its roots from classic literature, played a significant role in the surge and subsequent decline in player numbers as time zones shifted.

Also Read: Black Myth: Wukong Release Date: Everything You Need To Know From Price, Early Access, and More