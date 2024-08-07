Can Drilbur Be Shiny in Pokémon Go? Here’s All You Need to Know 

Yes, in Pokémon Go, Drilbur can indeed be found as a shiny variant in the wild.

Shiny Drilbur and its evolution, Excadrill, showcase altered colorations, with Shiny Drilbur sporting a blue nose and red markings, while Shiny Excadrill adorns red and blue hues. These shiny variants add an exciting element to the gameplay experience, providing aesthetically unique versions of these familiar Pokémon.

If you're interested in encountering a shiny Drilbur, it's important to note that the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500, based on research from The Silph Road. However, Drilbur is not confirmed to receive a ‘permaboost,’ meaning it does not have a boosted shiny rate as a rare spawn.

Despite this, there are no specific actions that can be taken to increase the odds of encountering a shiny Drilbur, as shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic and are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids.

For those seeking a comprehensive list of available shiny Pokémon, the resource provided by LeekDuck can serve as a helpful visual guide. This resource illustrates the existing shiny variants, enabling players to keep track of which Pokémon have shiny forms and what they look like. As the quest for shiny Pokémon continues, it's always beneficial to stay informed and keep an eye out for potential shiny encounters.

What’s Drilbur 100% Perfect IV Stats?

Obtaining a Drilbur with perfect IV stats is crucial for maximizing its potential in battles. A perfect IV Drilbur, with a 15/15/15 combination, is ideal for the Master League. Trainers above Level 30 should aim for specific CP values to identify a perfect Drilbur - 1179 CP at Level 30 and 1277 CP at Level 35. These CP benchmarks ensure that you capture a top-tier Drilbur during the Spotlight Hour event.

When was Shiny Drilbur introduced in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Drilbur in Pokémon Go was introduced during the Sustainability Week celebrations in April 2023. While participating in Drilbur's Spotlight Hour, trainers have the chance to encounter a shiny variant. It's important to note that the shiny rate during Spotlight Hours remains consistent with regular encounters, but the increased spawn rate enhances the likelihood of encountering a shiny Drilbur.

What Does Shiny Drilbur Look Like?

Shiny Drilbur features a color palette swap, showcasing a pink stripe and a blue nose instead of the traditional blue stripes and pink nose. The evolution of shiny Drilbur into Excadrill introduces a darker mauve hue with striking turquoise patches, ensuring that the shiny variant stands out significantly.

Tips for This Spotlight Hour

Apart from targeting shiny Drilbur, trainers can leverage other benefits during the Spotlight Hour event. The double catch XP bonus provides an excellent opportunity to earn experience quickly, especially by focusing on achieving Excellent Curve Ball throws. Utilizing a Lucky Egg during the Spotlight Hour can further boost XP gains for various in-game activities.

Additionally, collecting Drilbur candy during this event enables players to evolve Drilbur into Excadrill, contributing to their Pokédex entries. Engaging in the Spotlight Hour also aids in progressing catch bonus medals, particularly for Ground-type Pokémon enthusiasts.

Embrace the challenge of capturing a perfect Drilbur during this Spotlight Hour event and make the most of the bonuses and rewards offered. Good luck in your Pokémon Go adventures!

