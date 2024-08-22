Chinese Company Gives Employees Day Off to Play Newly Released Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is shattering records and receiving rave reviews from gamers worldwide. According to a report by Reuters, the game was developed by a Chinese startup, Game Science, and is based on the novel Journey to the West. The game's protagonist is the Monkey King, Sun Wukong.

In the game, players embark on a journey as Sun Wukong, battling bosses to progress. In a surprising and exciting development making rounds on social media, a Chinese company has offered its employees a day off to play Black Myth: Wukong.

The popular news handle Dexerto shared a translated notice from a Chinese company, Chengdu Science and Technology, which issued a memo to all its employees. The company is giving employees a day off to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong on its release date, August 20th, 2024.

However, there’s a catch: Chengdu Science and Technology employees must meet certain criteria to qualify for the day off. Employees who have pre-ordered Black Myth: Wukong or have used the game’s PC benchmark tool to test performance are eligible. They must submit proof of this to HR.

The notice even humorously warns Xbox users not to attempt to deceive the company, as the game will be released on Xbox at a later date. Fans have been sharing their reactions to the news, which has gone viral worldwide.

X-Box gamers wonder if the Black Myth game will be released on X-Box. Originally, Game Science announced they would release the game on PC, PS5, and Xbox simultaneously, but at Summer Game Fest 2024, the company revealed that the Xbox version would be released later.

The company has not stated the reason behind the delay, and the Xbox release date will be revealed soon. Here are the dates when the game was released in different parts of the world.

United Kingdom: 3 AM (BST) on Tuesday, August 20th 2024

Europe: 4 AM (CEST) on Tuesday, August 20th 2024

Central US: 9 PM (CT) on Monday, August 19th, 2024

East Coast US: 10 PM (EDT) on Monday, August 19th 2024

West Coast US: 7 PM (PDT) on Monday, August 19th, 2024

Australia: 12 PM (AEST) on Tuesday, August 20th 2024

New Zealand: 2 PM (NZST) on Tuesday, August 20th 2024

Japan: 11 AM (JST) on Tuesday, August 20th

Gamers are desperate to get their hands on the Black Myth: Wukong game. PC gamers will need particular specifications to run the Black Myth game. The requirements for your PC to play the Black Myth game are as follows.

Minimum:

Processor: Core i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060/RX 580

VRAM: 6GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 130GB (HDD supported)

Advertisement

Recommended:

Processor: Core i7-9700/Ryzen 5 5500

GPU: GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6700XT/Arc A750

VRAM: 6GB

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 130GB (SSD)

Full Ray Tracing on Ultra

Processor: Core i7-9700/Ryzen 5 5500

GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 Super

VRAM: 16GB

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 130GB (SSD)

Have you played Black Myth: Wukong? If yes, share your honest review about the games. Comment down

ALSO READ: Black Myth: Wukong Release Date: Everything You Need To Know From Price, Early Access, and More