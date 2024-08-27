Despite Promising to 'Change' League of Legends Forever in 2025, Riot Studio Head Now Backtracks on Claim

League of Legends fans are not happy. Riot Games' studio head, Andrei van Roon, has begun walking back the bold statement made by League of Legends director Pu Liu regarding the game's transformation in 2025.

Just nine months ago, Pu Liu had emphatically declared that the game would be "changing forever" with the upcoming developments. However, van Roon has now tempered players' expectations by stating that while there is "cool stuff coming," the idea that the game would change forever may have been "a bit of an oversell."

This shift in messaging from Riot Games has been met with disappointment within the League of Legends community, especially given the anticipation of a significant reset in the upcoming 2025 season. Many players had been hoping for grand new features, such as showcase models, Chroma splashes, core code updates, and a much-needed client rework.

However, van Roon's recent statements indicate that none of these highly anticipated changes are on the immediate horizon, leaving players uncertain about what the "cool stuff" teased by the developers actually entails.

Despite this setback, there is still optimism for the future of League of Legends, with potential new game modes and improvements to the matchmaking and ranked ecosystem in the works. Riot Games has hinted at more news regarding the 2025 season coming in September, with a focus on gameplay, and has promised a deeper dive into the details in November.

This news follows a promise made by Riot Games' Game Director, Pu “Pupulasers” Liu, who declared that the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) title would undergo a transformation of monumental proportions in 2025.

In his open letter to the community, Pu “Pupulasers” Liu made a bold declaration about the future of League of Legends, envisioning 2025 as a year of significant transformation for the game—signifying a departure from the familiar and ushering in a new era for the popular MOBA.

This announcement came on the heels of a year packed with exciting developments and an ongoing pursuit of improvement. Pupulasers' emphasis on prioritizing player experience and emotions over mere logic suggested that the upcoming changes would be deeply rooted in evoking a profound and impactful response from the player base.

Throughout his letter, Pupulasers underscored the importance of continuous evolution and the pursuit of fun over fairness, highlighting Riot Games’ commitment to innovation and the constant redefinition of what makes the game enjoyable.

