Black Myth: Wukong Refined Iron Sand Location: How to Find and Acquire this Rare Weapon Material in the Game

Refined Iron Sand is essential for crafting weapons for the Destined One, but you won't have access to it until you reach Chapter 3. After defeating the Black Loong boss, you'll receive 2 refined iron sands and Thunderbone weapon material. But how do you get there? Here’s everything you need to know!

What is refined iron sand?

In Black Myth: Wukong, players face a wide range of enemies. While it might seem straightforward, keep in mind that there are over 80 bosses in the game. Some are crucial to the story and unavoidable, while others, like the Elder Jinchi, are optional and can be missed if you don’t actively seek them out.

To take on these foes, you'll need to keep your gear up to date. This means crafting new armor and weapons, which require various resources, including refined iron sand.

Where and how to get refined iron sand in Black Myth: Wukong

You can actually get your hands on some refined iron sand before reaching Chapter 3. Here's how:

1. Act 2 - First Son of Flowing Sands: There’s a large breakable wall in the area where you fight this boss. If the boss or you hit it hard enough (try using the Wandering Wight Spirit Skill from Act 1), the wall will break, revealing a long scale. This item lets you battle secret bosses in hidden areas, like the waterfall in Act 1 and the sand wall in Act 2.

(Note: The secret boss in Act 1 doesn’t drop any refined iron sand, but you can fight him by using the Loong Scale at the waterfall near the Outside the Forest shrine.)

With the Loong Scale, head to Rockrest Flats, where you can now remove the sand wall. Defeating the Black Loong boss there will reward you with 2 refined iron sands and a Thunderbone weapon material.

2. Act 2 - Drunk Boar in Rockrest Flat: Another way to obtain refined iron sand before Chapter 3 is by finding the Drunk Boar. If you give him a sobering stone (either bought from the Man-in-Stone or found in Windrest Hamlet), the boar will move to Crouching Tiger Temple. Speak to him there and bring him a Jade Lotus, then return to where you first encountered the boar. After a fight and crawling through a small space, you’ll be transported to the secret area, the Kingdom of Sahali.

While the bosses here don’t drop refined iron sand, the store at the relic in the Kingdom of Sahali sells 1.

So, with the 2 from Black Loong, 1 from Sahali, and another from the Yellow Sage, you can gather 4 refined iron sands (enough to upgrade a weapon) before even reaching Chapter 3.

Easiest way to get refined iron sand

Purchasing refined iron sand from a store is the simplest method, but unfortunately, stock is limited. So, you’ll need to explore other avenues to collect this resource.

When Chapter 3 begins, you’ll have more opportunities to farm refined iron sand. Make sure to explore thoroughly and open as many chests as possible, as they may contain this valuable material. However, there’s no guaranteed way to know what’s inside a chest, so keep searching.

How to use refined iron sand in Black Myth: Wukong

Refined iron sand is used to upgrade weapons and craft new ones. This boosts the weapon’s damage and helps you take down enemies more efficiently. For instance, upgrading the staff to Kang-Jin Staff requires four refined iron sands.

This weapon boasts an attack of 70 and increases critical hit chance by 6%, making it a strong choice, especially if you’re struggling with a tough enemy in Black Myth: Wukong. Besides the Kang-Jin Staff, refined iron is also needed for the Spikeshaft Staff and Rat Sage Staff.

