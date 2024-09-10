Does Black Myth: Wukong Have Difficulty Settings? Find Out

Black Myth: Wukong has taken the gaming community—and much of the world—by storm. It’s one of the most popular video games to emerge from China and does an incredible job of introducing players to Chinese mythology.

Given that difficulty is a subjective experience, establishing an objective difficulty standard is nearly impossible. However, if you're struggling with a particularly tough boss, you might wonder if there's a way to ease the difficulty and lessen the challenge.

Unfortunately, Black Myth: Wukong does not offer a difficulty settings option. Instead of the standard Easy, Medium, or Hard difficulty levels, the game uses its own internal mechanics to challenge players, pushing them to new limits while providing an immersive experience.

The gameplay is reminiscent of titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Elden Ring. Although you can't adjust the game's difficulty, you can improve through practice by replaying certain sections to hone your skills.

Additionally, Black Myth: Wukong allows you to farm areas and enemies, much like Elden Ring, which helps you level up and make the game slightly more manageable, though it remains a formidable challenge.

Black Myth: Wukong presents a formidable challenge, especially for those new to Soulslike games. If you're feeling the burn of the game's difficulty, you might have been misled by reviews claiming it's more of an "action RPG" rather than a true Soulslike experience—an assertion that is far from accurate.

One of the early-game bosses, known as the Wandering Wight, invites you to challenge him in what is one of the most frustrating encounters for a novice player. However, you're not expected to defeat him right away—you should return later when you're stronger. This boss is just one of many optional fights scattered throughout the game.

Is Black Myth Wukong a Soulslike?

As this is a question that is generating a lot of controversy on social media, we will attempt to provide a fair response. However, we must first define Soulslike, which is challenging because the term is used loosely and there is disagreement among many.

A Soulslike usually has three things: a currency that is gained in victory and lost in death; challenging combat that calls for precise timing (usually involving stamina); and checkpoints that serve as both recovery points and enemy respawns. Given that Black Myth Wukong fulfills every requirement, it can be said that Wukong is Soulslike.

