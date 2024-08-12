GTA V Revenue: How Many Copies Did Rockstar's Top Game Sell and How Much Did They Make?

Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world. Rockstar Games developed the GTA games. The latest and last GTA game, the fifth edition of the GTA franchise, was released in 2013.

GTA 5 has so far been one of the most loved games of all time. It’s been almost eleven years, and gaming fanatics still enjoy playing GTA 5, and the craze and love for the game have not diminished a bit.

After a long time, Grand Theft Auto has finally announced the next edition of GTA, GTA 6, which will officially be released in 2025. Before the release of GTA 6, gaming enthusiasts often wondered how much GTA 5 had made after its massive success.

According to a report by the official Wikipedia, Grand Theft Auto 5 is the second-most-sold game on the globe. It has sold approximately 200 copies and counting and is expected to make $8.5 billion worldwide.

There is a significant amount of buzz around the internet about GTA 6; the trailer for the game was released last year abruptly before a lower version of the GTA 6 trailer was released on X (formerly Twitter).

The official trailer for GTA 6 broke some significant records. It gained a whopping 46 million views in just 12 hours of its release. It has become the most-liked game trailer, with 8.9 million likes. The GTA 6 trailer has 11 million likes and over 200 million views.

ALSO READ: Is GTA 6 Coming to PC? Find Out as Rockstar Games Makes Big Announcement for 2025

A lot of buzz is all around the internet, and there are a lot of popular pages that are spreading alleged leaks. A couple of days back, there was a rumor that claimed the map of the game was leaked.

Now, another video is going viral: a woman was doing a strip club dance wearing all the equipment, which looked like they were going to use this in some animation for the game or film. A lot of GTA 6 update socials shared the post and claimed the footage was from the studio of GTA 6, and they were probably shooting animation for the strip club in GTA 6.

But later, a community post from X revealed that the rumour was indeed fake and that the footage was from some other project. They even provided the link to the original project.

There are not just fans of Grand Theft Auto; there are some people who are against GTA games, and this list includes some of the most popular names like Elon Musk and Andrew Tate.

After the GTA 6 trailer was released, Elon Musk, the owner of Space X, Twitter X, Tesla, and multiple companies, stated he has tried playing GTA but he does not like doing violence. That’s the reason he is not a fan of the GTA franchise.

Advertisement

Andrew Tate, a controversial social media figure, expressed his reason for not liking GTA 6. After the release of the GTA 6 trailer, Tate revealed his reason on his live stream on the Rumble platform, saying, “I just don’t think that’s good for society. With all the amazing graphics and whatever people put into these video games, I feel like you could create a better objective with the game.”

What’s your opinion on GTA games? Comment down.

ALSO READ: Will GTA 6 Be Cross Platform? Here’s All You Need to Know