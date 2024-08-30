Star Wars Outlaws Release Date and Unlock Time: When Does the New Game Come Out? Find Out

The highly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws has captivated fans with its promise of a scoundrel fantasy set in a galaxy far, far away. With Ubisoft's open-world take on the Star Wars universe, players are eager to dive into the world of smugglers and outlaws, living out adventures reminiscent of the beloved Han Solo.

Now, as the Early Access period has passed, the excitement for the full release is mounting. Here's everything you need to know about the release date and unlock time for Star Wars Outlaws.

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws offers a thrilling narrative that promises plenty of escapades and encounters with iconic characters like Jabba the Hutt. As players navigate through the game, their interactions with various factions will influence the dynamics of the galaxy, providing a dynamic and engaging experience.

Ubisoft's latest venture into the Star Wars universe has generated significant buzz, with early reviews praising the game for its captivating world design and immersive experience.

For those eagerly anticipating the release of Star Wars Outlaws, the game is available for preload and has already launched in Early Access for those with Gold or Ultimate editions. However, for players awaiting the full release, it's crucial to mark the calendar with the release time and date.

The release time for Star Wars Outlaws on PC varies slightly depending on the time zone:

-> 9pm PDT (August 29)

-> 12am EDT (August 30)

-> 11pm BST (August 29)

-> 12am CEST (August 30)

While the release time for PC gamers offers a bit of variation based on location, the console unlock schedule is more uniform, with the game becoming accessible when midnight ushers in August 30.

As the countdown to launch continues, players can explore the abundance of content Star Wars Outlaws has to offer, from the length of the game to the diverse planets available for exploration. With an expansive universe waiting to be discovered, the release of Star Wars Outlaws brings a new dimension to the Star Wars gaming experience.

