How Old Is Ray From Kai Cenat?

Ray is 18 years old and four years younger than Kai Cenat who is 22 years old. Born on October 31, 2005, Ray is a close friend of popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, and has garnered significant attention in the streaming community.

Originally hailing from Taiwan, Ray's rise to fame has been closely intertwined with his friendship with Kai Cenat.

Ray's journey into the streaming limelight began when he crossed paths with Kai during a visit to Japan in July 2023. Despite initially being a fan of Kai's streams, Ray quickly transitioned to become one of Kai's closest associates. Their bond solidified as they collaborated on various projects, including a short film titled ‘Global Pursuit,’ inspired by the Rush Hour series.

In August 2023, Ray came to America, coinciding with the filming of their short film. Subsequently, he accompanied Kai to events such as the Streamer of the Year award ceremony, marking their evolving partnership in the streaming world.

Ray's on-screen charisma and captivating presence have led to his own success as a Twitch streamer, amassing over 549K followers under the channel name ‘Rayasianboy.’ Ray's popularity has experienced a meteoric rise, evident from his increasing follower count. From January 25, 2024, to April 23, 2024, Ray witnessed a significant surge in followers, gaining over 65K new followers in the past 30 days alone.

Despite his school commitments, Ray remains an active streamer, often engaging with his audience by playing games like Call of Duty, WWE 2K24, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege on Twitch.

Although distance may separate them physically, Kai Cenat and Ray continue to collaborate periodically, particularly when both are live streaming concurrently. Their partnership has captured the interest of viewers, hinting at forthcoming collaborations whenever they reunite in person.

Recently, Cenat revealed that his close friend, Ray, also known as ‘rayasianboy,’ is set to move into his new home. This announcement was made during a live stream on July 15, 2024, where Cenat disclosed that he had purchased his first ‘personal’ house. However, he emphasized that he himself would not be residing there, choosing instead to allocate the space for his friend Ray.

Cenat's joy at the acquisition of his new property was palpable as he shared the news with his audience, stating, "I closed in on my first personal house! I bought a house! No, I'm not going to be living there. No, I won't be living there, chat." It became apparent that the primary purpose of this purchase was to provide a new space for his friend Ray to live in.

For admirers who are keen to catch a glimpse of Cenat's new abode, he humorously remarked that Ray would be the conduit through which the audience could experience his new home.

He stressed, "The only way you guys can see my new crib, chat, is Ray will now have his setup in my house. So now neighbors can complain when Ray is streaming." Cenat's lighthearted tone and teasing hints about the exclusivity of the property added an element of intrigue to the reveal.

This announcement comes on the heels of previous statements made by Cenat regarding his evolving relationship with Ray. Earlier, on July 10, 2024, Cenat had expressed that Ray had ‘no respect’ for him anymore, followed by Ray's assertion that he was ‘kicked out’ of Cenat's house. These developments have sparked a considerable buzz within the online community.

